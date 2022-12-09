TROY — Following its required reorganization Tuesday, the Troy School Board held its last regular meeting of the year.
The board was faced with the difficult decision to accept the resignation of outgoing board president Sheryl Angove, effective Nov. 29.
New incoming president Heather Bohner expressed gratitude to Angove for her commitment to Troy students.
“I just want to thank Sheryl for her many years of service to the district, and I’m gonna miss her a lot,” Bohner said.
Dan Martin echoed the sentiment, stating “I’d also like to thank Mrs. Angove for her years of service. She put in some time and did a good job.”
The board voted to approve Angove’s resignation, with Janet Ordway casting the lone “no” and Bohner voting “yes, with regret.”
The board then revisited discussion on approving a state grant allowing two bus contractors to purchase electric school buses. Dan Martin, who had been hesitant to approve the switch, addressed the board.
“I’ve been doing a little research, talking with other school districts with electric buses. I haven’t heard anything bad. I think we’re all a little skeptical because it’s new technology we don’t understand,” Martin explained, “But I think we need to approve it because we are heading this direction and we should allow our contractors to experiment.”
The motion to approve the grant was ultimately passed 6-1, with Sarah Murray the lone “no” vote. This vote allows Trojan Transportation and Chambers Bus Co. to use approximately $2.76 million dollars in state grant money to purchase a total of seven electric school buses and construct charging stations for them.
The board will also work on a contract with those contractors for those buses; normally the district renews bus contracts each year but the grant required a five year contract commitment between the school district and the contractors in regards to the electric vehicles.
A donation of $800 from C&D Land Holding Co. was accepted to purchase tarps for the incomplete track concession stand. Dan Martin thanked the company for their generosity.
The old Fair-Play football scoreboard the board had replaced earlier this year was also purchased by Cassi Blaney for $100.
During general board discussion Sarah Murray, who was attending over phone, informed the board that a number of constituents approached her about making meetings available over zoom or other video conferencing software, as was the custom during the worst of covid-19.
“I enjoyed when we did that, when people could get on and be a part of board meetings,” Murray said.
Bohner replied that it was a discussion the board should have.
“When we did that, we eventually shut off the chat because I think that can get inappropriate, so if you wanted to say something it would be on video only. We are currently streaming and anyone watching has an opportunity to email the board with a question,” Bohner explained.
“It would be nice to get some community feedback. It is something we need to discuss, maybe at our next technology meeting. One of our biggest problems we had was no one could hear anything,” Bohner acceded.
School Board Solicitor informed the board that they must move within 30 days to advertise and appoint a new member to Sheryl Angove’s now vacant seat on the board, along with the seat last occupied by Thad Dibble. The board is currently accepting nominations for Dibble’s seat, which must be filled by a resident living in Region 2 of the district. Region 2 encompasses Alba Borough, Armenia Township, Troy Borough, and Troy Township.
Angove’s seat lies in Region 3, which covers Burlington Borough and Township, West Burlington Township, Granville Township, and Springfield Township.
Bohner suggested the district advertise and extend the deadline for applications until end of business Monday, and allow applicants for both seats to apply.
Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias suggested the deadline be 4:00 p.m. Monday to afford time for the administrative office to call applicants. The school board has a special session scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 to interview applicants and vote on new members.
Residents in Troy School District Regions 2 and 3 who wish to apply for the school board position can do so at the Administrative Office Building on Fenner Avenue. Applications must be filled out and turned in by 4:00 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.