The Troy School Board unanimously accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Eric Stair Tuesday, effective Feb. 25.
Stair had originally been hired as superintendent in May of 2020 and recently received his doctorate in Education Administration and Superintendent Certification at Immaculata University. The board and Stair had originally agreed to a contract lasting through June of 2023. At Tuesday’s meeting, the board unanimously approved granting Stair leave until Feb. 25. No reason was given for Stair’s resignation at the time.
Current Assistant Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias was promoted unanimously to the role of substitute superintendent effective Feb. 25 until Jun. 30 as the board begins the process of replacing Stair. A native of Wilkes-Barre, Elias had served in the assistant superintendent of curriculum and special education role for Troy since Sept. 8, 2021. Elias had previously served as chief academic officer for the Chambersburg Area School District and has over 25 years of education experience.
In addition, the board approved the hire of Brad Feldmeier to the post of assistant principal/athletic director at the high school effective April 28 with a 5-2 vote. Board members Gavin Watson and Dan Martin voted “nay.” Feldmeier previously served as principal at Waldo J. Wood Memorial Jr./Sr. High School in Oakland City, Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.