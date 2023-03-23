Troy School Board addresses questions

TROY — The Troy School Board spent some time Tuesday addressing concerns brought forward by the community at last weeks meeting.
“I wanted to answer some of the questions we got last week,” Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias opened the meeting with.
Elias noted that a community member wanted to know why minutes for previous meetings weren’t available to the public. Elias noted that it is standard procedure to not publish the minutes of a meeting until those minutes are approved, usually at the next meeting.
Elias also clarified an answer to a question around an email group containing the school board.
“There was an email group, I wasn’t in it and I never used it. I didn’t believe it was working so I did have the director of technology delete it,” Elias explained.
Addressing claims that she had “withheld” funds from the Troy Foundation, Elias claimed this wasn’t true.
“I had a conversation with some members of the Troy Foundation and noted that putting together the benefit golf tournament is a lot of work and time, but I didn’t do any more than that,” Elias said.
Board President Heather Bohner noted that, while she wasn’t at the last meeting, she watched via livestream and wished to commend the board for handling themselves well during it.
“It was a hard meeting and everyone did very well,” Bohner said. Vice President Chrissi Stanton, who had presided over that meeting, asked Bohner to “don’t miss another one”.
Consent Agenda
While working on the consent agenda, Director Tad Culkin wished to express concern about the motion to seek quotes for an athletic trainer.
“I just want to make sure we aren’t underserving the kids,” Clukin noted. Culkin said he wanted to make sure the board didn’t retain the services of an athletic trainer that is cheaper but not better than the current situation.
Bohner replied that the agenda item was meant only to request quotes to compare prices, not an attempt to replace the current athletic trainer.
The motion passed 6-3, with Culkin, Stanton, and Sarah Murray voting “no”.
Visitor Comments
During visitor comments, Lisa Campbell of Troy Township said she did not agree with a proposal to allow transgender students to use the bathrooms of their preferred gender identity.
“We really do need to have a policy. Liberty and justice for all. So, why can’t there be a specific bathroom for anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable going to gender assigned bathrooms? Because by having a transgender going into the girls bathrooms you are making those girls very uncomfortable,” Campbell said.
The school district had previously debated adopting a policy around allowing students to express their preferred gender identity in school and allowing students to use their preferred bathrooms. The proposal was met with fierce resistance from community members.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
