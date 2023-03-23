Troy School Board addresses questions

The March 14 Work Session meeting of the Troy School Board was met with many questions and accusations, which board members and the Superintendent attempted to address Tuesday.

 Review File Photo

TROY — The Troy School Board spent some time Tuesday addressing concerns brought forward by the community at last weeks meeting.

“I wanted to answer some of the questions we got last week,” Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias opened the meeting with.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.