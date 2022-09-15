Troy School Board adjusts health and safety plan

TROY — The Troy School Board moved forward with new education and health plans at its Tuesday meeting.
During the administration reports, Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias asked the principals of the three buildings in the district to outline parts of the district’s comprehensive education plan. High School Principal Steve Brion discussed the school’s commitment to increasing parent engagement with the school.
“We want to increase parental engagement at student teacher conferences by 25% by the end of the year,” Brion noted.
“We may have actually undershot that, given the high turnout to our open school nights last month that saw turnout of five or six hundred people,” he reported.
The high school was also hoping to increase outcomes in Math and English/Language Arts class
Troy Intermediate School principal John Imbt said a key focus of the school will be increasing PBIS or positive behavior interventions and supports engagement among students. Imbt also hopes to form four partnerships with local businesses to help achieve this goal.
WR Croman Elementary School principal Brian Wilcox said tackling truancy and keeping those numbers down will be a major focus of that school.
“Statewide truancy rate is 85.8%, and the last time we measured was during COVID and ours was 95.3% so our truancy rate was pretty good,” Brion noted. He also discussed trying to boost parent engagement and getting them involved in student growth.
Elias also informed the board that the CDC guidelines had changed and the school district would follow the change with its health and safety plan.
“Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for five days. If they test negative or experience a lessening of symptoms after on day six they can return to school,” Elias outlined, “but if a fever persists or other symptoms don’t resolve then they must remain out for five more days.”
Quarantining for those who had a close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 is no longer recommended.
