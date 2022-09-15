Troy School Board adjusts health and safety plan

The Troy School Board adjusted its health and safety plan to reflect new recommendations from the CDC.

 Review File Photo

TROY — The Troy School Board moved forward with new education and health plans at its Tuesday meeting.

During the administration reports, Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias asked the principals of the three buildings in the district to outline parts of the district’s comprehensive education plan. High School Principal Steve Brion discussed the school’s commitment to increasing parent engagement with the school.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.