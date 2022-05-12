Troy School Board advances budget proposal with 2.4% tax increase

TROY – After making changes in their meeting last week, the Troy School Board reviewed the final draft of their 2022-2023 budget proposal.
Business Manager Traci Gilliland outlined the proposal, which will include a 2.4% real estate tax increase in order to help pay for the proposal, but the budget will still run at a deficit of $229,432.
A major change the board had decided on last week was to replace an outgoing physical education teacher with a new teacher, as opposed to earlier plans to cut costs by replacing the position with a lower-paid support position.
Board member Mary Abreu voiced her opposition to the move, recalling that it had been the position of the board in the spring of 2021 to allow four positions to leave the district through attrition in order to balance the budget. Abreu said this would be a reversal of that decision and would cause further budget constraints in the future.
“What are our choices going to be down the road? If you’re not willing to look at numbers now and see how they spin out?”
Abreu noted that there are still three positions that are funded through ESSER funds until September 2024, and that trying to fund those later through the General Fund would be “fiscally irresponsible.”
Board President Cheryl Angove expressed her optimism regarding the Troy Virtual Academy teaching position that would be created and funded, at least until September 2024, by ESSER funds.
“My hope is we can get some of these charter kids to return to the school district or at least to our in-house cyber program. That would help with those associated costs,” Angove said.
Troy currently has forty-five students enrolled in Troy Virtual Academy, while 66 students attend cyber charter schools. One-thousand three-hundred forty-five students attend classes in Troy buildings.
Board member Dan Martin asked about the possibility of students attending partial days at the Troy buildings.
Superintendent Janilyn Elias said there are ways for students to attend a hybrid of virtual and in-school classes.
“Let’s say a student suffers from anxiety in the morning and that’s why they’re attending virtually. If we said we’ll work with the parents and let them re-enroll in the Troy School Districts and the first two periods are through TVA and then the student can come to school at ten o’clock. There wouldn’t be any tardiness or truancy because the student attended classes. Those kinds of things can happen,” she said.
Elias said that a lot of reasons she is hearing from parents as to why students aren’t returning to school is due to social anxiety and the fact that a student could not come in late to school or risk a tardy mark.
Elias explained that a system of attending some classes virtually and some on-site would only work with students enrolled in Troy Virtual Academy, not cyber charter.
The Troy School District budget will be available for residents to view at the administration building before the board formally adopts it at their June meeting.
