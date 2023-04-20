Troy School Board approves creation of “police department”

TROY — School safety was the topic of the day at Monday’s Troy School Board meeting.
On the agenda was a measure to “create a Troy Area School District police department” and many community members voiced their opinion on the matter.
“I’m really really happy that we’re going to have a police department or some kind of security at our schools,” said Lisa Campbell or Troy Township.
She asked though, whether the proposed department would be a security service or an actual force, and worried about the cost.
Skate Lampert also voiced his approval regarding the formation of a police department.
“This is a great idea. But I think we need to do a boatload of research so we don’t do something that’s going to cost the taxpayers a boatload of money,” he noted.
John Raub noted that establishing a real police force could cost “hundreds of thousands of dollars” just for liability insurance, plus any costs associated with School Resource Officer training and other factors.
During discussion, Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias clarified the process of the creation of the department.
“We’ve already created the position of Director of Safety and Security. This isn’t changing that,” Elias explained.
The creation of a ‘Department’, she explained, was to leave the option open to hire more than one individual if so desired. Making the position that of a police officer allows the individual to carry a firearm, according to Elias. The officer will be able to conduct an arrest and write citations, whereas other positions like School Resource Officers can’t.
Elias also noted that partnering with Troy Borough and simply staffing one of their officers wouldn’t work, as they don’t have the staff to fill the hours the school would need.
“We did a lot of research into the school districts around us. Every school hopes they’ll never be the one with an intruder,” Elias said.
The officer would be a fully Act 120 certified police officer. The measure passed 7-1 with Janet Ordway voting ‘no’ and Chrissi Stanton absent.
Also during the meeting, was the approval of a contract with Roher Bus Company regarding use of the electronic buses.
Solicitor Cassandra Blaney reported that the changes the district wanted made to the proposed contract had been made.
School Director Jolene Smyth said she had done research into the buses regarding safety of the electric batteries and spoken to representatives from the bus company. She also wanted to know if the district would have to shoulder any additional costs in regards to maintenance of the buses. Director of Transportation Bonnie Bixby explained that bus companies are paid a state rate determined by the amount of students on the bus.
“The agreement is that we use the buses for five years, it’s not that we guarantee routes,” explained board President Heather Bohner. “I believe one is going to be used as an activity bus.”
The contract was approved 6-2, with Smyth and Sarah Murray voting ‘no’.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.