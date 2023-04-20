Troy School Board approves creation of “police department”

The Troy School Board ultimately decided to approve the creation of a police force in the school district.

TROY — School safety was the topic of the day at Monday’s Troy School Board meeting.

On the agenda was a measure to “create a Troy Area School District police department” and many community members voiced their opinion on the matter.

