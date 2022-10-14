Several personnel action items were approved Tuesday night at the Troy Area School District’s board of education meeting.
Several personnel action items were approved Tuesday night at the Troy Area School District’s board of education meeting.
The resignation of assistant maintenance supervisor Ryan Chaapel was approved, effective Sept. 30.
A transfer was approved to move Dillan Zellers from a kindergarten teacher position to a music teacher position at W.R. Croman Primary School, at a date yet to be determined. Zellers will be filling the position held by Megan Warriner.
The board also made a new hire, bringing on Adam Jerzak as a casual custodian in the high school. Jerzak will be filling the position held by Kelsa Way, pending all required documents.
Lastly, Curtis Miller was approved for a permanent professional contract, having completed three years of service in the district. Miller works as a physical education teacher in the high school.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; assistanteditor@thedailyreview.com.
