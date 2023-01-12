TROY — The first regular session of the Troy School Board in the year 2023 was smooth sailing.
On the consent agenda were a host of housekeeping issues highlighted in last week’s work session meeting. Such items passed included the 2022/2023 BLaST IU#17 Section 619 Agreement and a resolution indicating that the school district would not raise the tax rate over the tax rate index.
The board also was able to thank several generous organizations for donations made to the school. The donations include:
- $1,500 from the Community Foundation of the Twin Tiers for purchasing wireless headsets for the Jr./Sr. High school football team
- $5,000 from E-Tech Industrial Corporation for STEM supplies and equipment at the Intermediate School
- $6,199.96 from First Community Foundation Partnership to be used for coding and robotics technology to be used in STEM education
- $2,031 also from First Community Foundation Partnership to purchase a Full Option Science System STEM curriculum
Mary Abreu expressed her thanks to the donors saying, “I’m excited to see how the school and students benefit from these generous donations.”
Dan Martin and Heather Bohner concurred with Abreu.
During visitor questions Bohner addressed a concern she’d received from a Troy resident who couldn’t make it to the meeting. The resident expressed concern over the lack of adequate lighting at the Intermediate school parking lot.
Director of Buildings and Grounds Shawn Horton replied that the issue is under inspection currently.
“It’s one of those problems that once you try and solve it more problems pop up,” Horton explained.
He noted that the power to the lights had been shut off out of safety concerns when a conduit on a light was found to have rotted off over time. Horton said he and his crew have been working to trace the wiring from the junction box to the parking lot and that they are continuing to give the situation their full attention.
“It’s a high priority job,” Horton assured those gathered.
