TROY — The first regular session of the Troy School Board in the year 2023 was smooth sailing.

On the consent agenda were a host of housekeeping issues highlighted in last week’s work session meeting. Such items passed included the 2022/2023 BLaST IU#17 Section 619 Agreement and a resolution indicating that the school district would not raise the tax rate over the tax rate index.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.