TROY — The Troy School Board was able to take a breath Tuesday, and congratulated Mr. Steve Brion, Principal of the Troy High School, and all involved on a job well done at Friday’s graduation.
Board President Sheryl Angove discussed making an addition to next year’s graduation programs recognizing awards won by students who attend Northern Tier Career Center, with other members agreeing. Board Vice President Heather Bohner also noted that more programs might need printed next year, as the door greeters ran out before all guests entered the auditorium.
Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias presented the results of communications with focus groups of parents, students, administration, board members, and staff that was being used to create the new Troy School District Comprehensive Plan, as well as its mission statement and beliefs.
According to Elias, students reported they wished for an improvement in culture going forward. Students requested such changes as more “decency” between staff and students. Students also hoped more clubs would become available and more fun like review games could be had at the end of class sessions. Another area of concern for students was to increase opportunities for them to discuss topics that are not traditionally considered appropriate for school, such as LGBTQ issues, relationship and friendship developments, race and religion concerns, especially when those conversations may not be welcome at home.
The new Mission Statement is: “Troy Area School District promotes an encompassing education that provided opportunity and success so our students are prepared and productive”
The new Vision Statement is: “Troy Area School District is dedicated to student engagement, to empower independent learning”
The school board unanimously approved, with Janet Ordway abstaining, appointing board member Mrs. Ordway as District Treasurer for a term of one year with a $25,000 bond. Ordway currently holds the position and her new term will begin July 1.
The board also approved, after a short executive session, a new employment contract with Business Administrator Traci Gilliland.
