The Troy School Board is looking at how best to use ESSER III funds, especially $90,000 the district had intended to use for teacher and staff retention methods.
An original idea had been to give teachers $500 and non-teaching staff $250 as a one-time bonus to encourage retention. The current plan would involve equitable payments to teachers and staff in the amount of $400.
Speaking during Tuesday’s meeting, board member Gavin Watson wished to amend the proposed plan of direct bonuses to teachers as retention incentive.
“You’re gonna give a third of that back to the government in income taxes,” Watson insisted “I don’t want a third of this money they gave us to just go right back to them. I think if you change the way you spend it to instead give the money to each classroom that would be better.”
Watson and Acting Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias explained that the board could choose to give the proposed bonus to teachers as a budget for combatting learning loss in the classroom. Such an allocation could also allow multiple teachers and departments to pool their budgets for larger purchases.
It was not determined how to apply this funding method to non-teaching staff like cafeteria workers and janitors.
The school board is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the administrative building for members of the public to provide their thoughts about how to best allocate the ESSER III funds.
