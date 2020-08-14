Troy school consolidation talks continue, community members voice concern

TROY — Conversation about a possible consolidation of Troy’s W.R. Croman Primary School and Troy Intermediate School has continued as Troy Area School District Superintendent Eric Stair hosted an online meeting to hear the public’s thoughts about the potential merger on Monday.
During the online meeting, Stair answered many questions including why the merge is being considered, what will happen to the current W.R. Croman building and if current staff would be terminated, but stated that the project is still in its very early stages and that nothing, including the project actually happening, has been decided as of yet.
When asked why the consolidation is being considered and who could benefit from it, Stair explained that he believes students would benefit from learning in a cohesive kindergarten through sixth grade environment, that there would be potential cost savings completing the expansion while doing other needed renovations at TIS and that there would be advantages of having multiple age groups in the building including keeping siblings together longer and utilizing student leaders.
“Bringing all the students together in a (kindergarten) through six (grade) environment allows them to grow together as (kindergarten) through six (grade) students, it helps the faculty and staff grow together as well as community members to grow together in a (Kindergarten) through sixth (grade) environment,” he stated.
“If we’re all combined in one school it gives us the opportunity to utilize student leaders within the school to help with younger students,” Stair also commented.
Stair stated that TIS was chosen as the school to expand as it is in a central location on the district’s campus and is a sturdy structure able to safely handle the remodel.
Stair shared that discussions so far have estimated that 25 classrooms would be added to TIS in the expansion.
Regarding what would happen to the W.R. Croman building, Stair said it could be used to host new programs that could help Troy “continue to grow and thrive as a district” such as a Pre-Kindergarten program and programs that would benefit students with special education or behavioral needs.
Stair stated that the special education and behavioral programs that could be based in the W.R. Croman building could offer more help than is currently offered to Troy students and potentially serve students not currently enrolled in Troy Area School District.
Stair added that because the building will still be a functioning Troy Area School District building he “doesn’t foresee” any staff including those working in the office being terminated due to the consolidation.
No time frame is currently in place for the project, according to Stair, who said the decision on whether or not to carry out the merger will be based on how much it would cost the school district, impacts of the decision and if it’s something that the district collectively wants to do.
Stair told that at this point officials are “just going through the process” and that the next steps include having a feasibility study completed.
The superintendent stated that the district is “being very transparent and open and honest about everything” and “just listening right now” while continuing to investigate the potential project.
Stair explained that he believes the consolidation could provide “a lot more opportunities for our kids” including expansion of the student body through continuing to make Troy Area School District “attractive” through “21st century teaching and learning,” STEM programs and technology.
“We’re looking at accomplishing great things for the Troy School District and making it more attractive for people to come and move into the area and to be part of the One Team Troy,” he said.
When asked how TIS, which was originally built as a junior high school, will accommodate the district’s youngest students, Stair told that officials are considering creating wings that would home age appropriate grade levels and branch out from a cafeteria placed in the center of the building.
Other steps taken to accommodate young students include the creation of playground equipment for different levels of play and bathrooms being placed in each Kindergarten classroom, according to Stair.
Stair also shared that district officials are “looking into” creating a second entrance and exit from the TIS campus, as right now there is only one path of entry to and from the school for vehicles.
Talk of the school consolidation was met with much concern as community members questioned why another preschool would be added when there are already two preschools and a head start in the area, why the concept is being discussed during a pandemic and if even the start of the consolidation project is financially responsible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What you’re doing costs money and we should be spending the money on things to mitigate the effects of the pandemic,” stated Troy parent Stephen Beers, who also said that students would be “a lot safer” now if there were more schools as it would increase the ability to social distance.
“Is this right now financially or economically the right decision for us to make? Number one we’re obviously in the middle of a pandemic, we don’t know what student numbers coming back to the school district is going to look like. Obviously I understand sitting still and not doing anything you’re falling behind but I question feasibility studies, architectural drawings, that all costs a lot of money...is right now the best time to be thinking or talking about that?” questioned Erin Cole, the parent of another Troy student.
During the monthly Troy Area School District Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, retired educator Robert Oldroyd voiced his concern over the timing of the consolidation project as well.
“I want you to consider the absurdity, the absurdity of planning school consolidations, sky bridges, bridges to Porter Road, during the middle of a pandemic,” he said.
Oldroyd stated that he believes the consolidation of elementary schools leads to the destruction of the communities they are in and pointed to the former Troy Elementary Center East and Mosherville Elementary School as examples.
“We need coherent plans for a century pandemic,” he said, stating that district officials are spending too much time talking about consolidation when they should be focusing on returning to school during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stair reiterated that the district is just “investigating” the consolidation project at this point and that it does not cost money for architects to take an initial look at the possible project.
“I’m truly working very hard to make sure we’re being open and transparent in all of our meetings and in everything that we’re trying to do and I really appreciate and we certainly take everything into consideration regarding what everybody is saying because it’s my true belief that if we’re listening to everybody and we’re being open and honest with each other, that that’s the best way to make the best informed decision,” Stair commented. “I’m confident as a district that we’re going to continue to do great things for all of our kids and we’re going to do great things for what’s best for our Troy School District and we’re really in this together.”
“We’re not doing anything behind closed doors, we’re keeping it all out in the open so we can all make the best informed decisions,” Stair stated.
CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that retired educator Robert Oldroyd shared concerns during the meeting, not Scott Oldroyd, who is currently a teacher within the district. The Review regrets the error.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.