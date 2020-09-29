Troy Area School District officials have announced that all school buildings will be closed to students until Oct. 19, after multiple individuals in the district have tested positive for COVID-19.
Troy Area School District Superintendent Eric Stair informed the public that two individuals within the Troy School District have tested positive for COVID-19 in a post made on the district’s Facebook page on Sunday.
All students will now learn using an online program, called CAOLA, that Troy purchased at the beginning of the school year. Students will be required to log in to their CAOLA accounts and complete assignments daily.
Stair explained that students who do not have adequate internet access to complete their school work at home will be asked to download and upload work each week on Tuesdays and Thursdays using outdoor internet hot spots that the district is working to install at the high school parking lot, according to another post made by administrators on the Troy Area School District Facebook page.
The district stated that officials hope to have the hot spot installed by the end of this week.
“Bradford county is now listed as a moderate transmission county and the rise in positive COVID cases is a county-wide concern,” Stair commented. “Please continue to maintain social distancing and masking while out of school to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. We all need to work together on promoting this in order to keep everyone healthy.”
“Please understand that we will take steps to implement this plan starting (Tuesday), but it may take a few days for everything to be running smoothly,” read a letter signed by Troy Jr./Sr. High School Principal Dan Brenner that was posted to Troy’s Facebook page. “I know that the teachers and staff will be working extremely hard to implement this plan in a difficult situation.”
While the district plans to keep school buildings closed through Friday, Oct. 16 and begin in-person instruction again on Oct. 19, administrators stated that an update will be given on Oct. 12 “to ensure students are returning on Oct. 19th.”
Parents wishing to participate in parent-teacher conferences planned for Oct. 12 are asked to schedule times with their student’s teacher. Meetings will be held via ZOOM or telephone only.
Troy also announced that it will not be providing transportation for students that attend the Northern Tier Career Center, but instead the students will complete their instruction virtually through the Northern Tier Career Center.
All Troy in-person extracurricular activities or athletics have been cancelled until Oct. 19 as well and the district announced that mid-term progress reports will be sent to families on Oct. 12.
All children, through age 18, are eligible for free meals provided by Troy Area School District while school buildings are closed, starting on Wednesday, Sept. 30. All eligible families are encouraged to participate in the free meal program.
Families will be provided with three days of breakfasts and lunches for each eligible child.
District families may pick up free meals on Wednesday at Town & Country Estates, Kerryview, Twin Oaks Personal Care Home or Austinville Church from 5 until 5:30 p.m., at W.R. Croman Primary School or Wells Township Building from 5:30 until 6 p.m., at South Creek Township Building from 5:45 until 6 p.m., at Whispering Pines from 5 until 5:20 p.m., at the Troy Jr./Sr. High School student parking lot from 5 until 5:15 p.m. or at the Central on 6 parking lot from 5:30 until 5:45 p.m.
Individuals are encouraged to visit the Troy Area School District website to sign up for free meals and find additional information about the program.
