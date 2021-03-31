Troy school district considering schedule change starting next school year

TROY — Troy students may see a new daily routine next year as school district leaders are considering moving from a four class per day block schedule to an eight class per day year-long education model.
Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School Principal Dan Brenner presented an example of what a daily schedule would look like under the new model and expounded on some benefits of it during a monthly meeting of Troy’s Board of Education last week.
Brenner stated that Troy administrators believe the schedule switch would offer many improvements to the district including enabling Troy to increase instructional time, limit large congregations of students at the beginning of the school day, offer more electives and establish a common time all school buildings will start classes.
Under the new schedule, all Troy schools would begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 2:54 p.m. with Jr./Sr. High school students attending eight 43 minute classes per day. Students would have all eight of the same classes throughout the entire school year, according to Brenner.
The schedule would be arranged to allow for science classes to provide activities such as labs that may take longer than one 43 minute class period for students to complete.
Brenner said the new schedule could help teachers form better connections with students, accommodate for shorter attention spans and provide students with consistent exposure to all classes.
The change in schedule could also allow educators more time to teach, according to Brenner, who noted that Pennsylvania requires high schools to provide 990 of instructional time and the new schedule would move Troy from having 1005 hours of instructional time per year to 1080 hours per year.
Brenner stated that the schedule Troy administrators are considering would help the district create academic pathways to help students better prepare for their desired career.
According to Brenner, Troy already has an agricultural pathway in place and school leaders would like to add a business, STEM and healthcare pathway, all of which would guide students in taking classes beneficial in preparing to pursue those careers.
Troy Board of Education member Mary Abreu told the board that she found a list of reasons Troy moved to block scheduling from when she was employed as an administrator in the district which included the ability for students to focus on fewer subjects while gaining a deeper understanding of them, less wasted time during class changes and fewer behavioral issues during class changes, the ability for students to take more AP classes, the ability for students to participate in elongated labs and classroom activities and an opportunity for students to have fewer teachers and connect with them better.
Troy High School students shared concerns about the possible schedule change, including through a survey created by a classmate.
Troy High School student Mason Woodward told the board that after hearing of the possible schedule change, he had concerns about the issue and created a survey to ask other students how they felt about the change.
In the survey, 70% of students voted to keep the Troy schedule the way it is currently, while 30% of the students who completed the poll voted in favor of the new schedule, according to Woodward.
Olivia Call, another Troy student and a senior student representative to the board of education explained that 214 students took the survey and 150 students voted against the change while 64 voted in favor of it.
Call stated that the largest concerns students shared with the new schedule through the survey included worry that they would be overwhelmed with having to take so many classes, especially numerous core classes at one time and fears of being overwhelmed by homework.
Call said a student also stated that they believe this is a bad time for such a large change in the district as this school year has been abnormal due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the schedule change would create more uncertainty next year as well.
Brenner stated that students had voiced similar concerns to him and assured meeting attendees that while the students would have more classes, the classes would be shorter which should mean they receive less homework and that staff would need to make sure to take into consideration the amount of classes students are juggling as to not overwhelm them.
Board of education member Gavin Watson stated that he would like the district to delay the start of school a half hour next year and begin at 8:15 a.m. so that students who ride busses would not have to leave for school so early.
While the board committed to discussing the time change, board member Heather Bohner explained that one of the largest issues that has prevented the district from starting school later in the past has been that it impacts Troy’s after school sports schedule.
Troy Area School District Superintendent Eric Stair added that in discussing a later start time, the board would need to consider how it would impact students who attend the Northern Tier Career Center, as they are transported to the center before the start of the school day.
