TROY — After numerous budget committee meetings, cuts, additions, and last minute changes, Troy Area School District passed its 2023/2024 fiscal year budget.

The operating fund of the budget reaches $29,385,358. It runs at a revenue loss for the district, with an approximately $249,000 budget shortfall despite a 2.9% increase in tax rate district-wide. The shortfall will be made up with the district’s capital reserve fund. There was minimal debate when it came time to pass the budget, with none present objecting to the final conclusion.

