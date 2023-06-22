TROY — After numerous budget committee meetings, cuts, additions, and last minute changes, Troy Area School District passed its 2023/2024 fiscal year budget.
The operating fund of the budget reaches $29,385,358. It runs at a revenue loss for the district, with an approximately $249,000 budget shortfall despite a 2.9% increase in tax rate district-wide. The shortfall will be made up with the district’s capital reserve fund. There was minimal debate when it came time to pass the budget, with none present objecting to the final conclusion.
“I just want to thank Traci Gilliland for her hard work putting the budget together. The budget is not something to take lightly,” Dan Martin said.
Jolene Smyth echoed his thanks of all staff that had worked on the budget.
The budget passed with a 7-0 vote, with Tad Culkin and Sarah Murray absent.
After passing the consent agenda, the board appointed Janet Ordway to a one-year term as treasurer with a $25,000 bond. Ordway had served in the position the last few years and abstained from the vote, which concluded 6-0 in favor of her appointment.
Conversation moved on to subjects that had been broached at last week’s meeting: the track concession stand and the East Troy softball field.
The board was at a loss concerning what to do with the concession stand, as Darin Rathbun of Hunt Engineering explained that rebuilding the stand to be sealed against the weather would cost the district roughly $300,000. The board asked if that included plumbing, HVAC, and electrical work, which he replied it didn’t.
Superintendent Elias reported that students at Northern Tier Career Center would be willing to do that work but would still need all the materials purchased by the school.
Dan Martin noted that a 2017 estimate for the entire structure plus the internal necessities was $300,000.
Abrams Capece asked Rathbun what he thought the current value of the standing structure was, and Rathbun replied the foundation and the little material that could be salvaged would be valued at about $125,000. It was voted 5-2 to advertise two bids surrounding the project; Capece and Jolene Smyth voted ‘no.’ One bid will be for constructing the outer shell and one bid will be for completion of the project.
The field is in bad shape, according to Chrissi Stanton. The left field has a steep slope, the outfield needs a new fence, and the outfield overall is bare of grass.
Rathbun informed the board that there are two options traditionally with outfields. A firm would first level the field to a 1-2% slope from the infield to keep water from pooling. After that, the school could either choose to plant grass seed or lay sod down.
A sod field would cost roughly $45,000 and be ready to play on by the spring of next year. A planted field would need to be cared for and left alone for a growing season, meaning it couldn’t be used next softball season. However, a planted field would cost “significantly less.” There was also discussion of building or purchasing a shed for the property that students could step into to change prior to and following games.
Mary Abreu said that for years students were just told they would need to change prior to going to the field.
“That’s why so many athletes travel fully dressed for games,” Abreu said.
The board voted to bid out a project on the field. The board had budgeted $25,000 for the project, the rest of which would need to be covered from the capital reserve.
The final item up for discussion was a “restroom feasibility study.”
The study was born out of concerns community members had expressed at the Nov. 8 school board meeting. There, individuals expressed concern that allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their preferred gender identity would lead to higher instances of inappropriate behavior and potential assault. Several attendees had advocated for building more bathrooms, more private bathrooms, and even transgender-exclusive bathrooms as an alternative.
The feasibility study, which had a projected price of $15,000, would look into potentially installing more bathrooms through the school district, removing group bathrooms entirely, or even installing additional bathrooms outside or in unconventional areas.
Elias said this move was to assuage community concerns over safety, but also said “in my years of being here no one has come to me about molestation or rape in the bathrooms.”
“Also, the private bathrooms would be closed and locked areas with no window, which would present more of a security concern,” Elias said.
Board president Heather Bohner did not believe the motion worth pursuing.
“I think we’re spending a lot of money and a lot of time on something that’s not even an issue,” she said, to which Abreu agreed.
Abreu said the schools had had issues with romantic couples occupying some of the high school’s seven existing private bathrooms without anyone knowing.
Smyth asked if any students had objected specifically to trans-female students using female bathrooms. Elias said she had not heard of any complaints, but would check with the high school principals, who were not present at the meeting.
Bohner went so far as to say no one “had an issue with this until we tried to put forward a policy governing these practices. And it was happening long before that and no one complained. Nothing has happened.”
Capece asked “what happens when it does become an issue?” Capece said that if the district were willing to spend money on a concession stand, it could afford to spend money on projects such as this.
He mentioned that transgender students could use the private restrooms and “avoid this whole issue.” Bohner argued that a district can not force students to use certain bathrooms legally. Elias also said most transgender students “more often than not” use the restroom of their gender assigned at birth.
Smyth said she wished the board were not having the discussion, and that transgender students would “just use the bathrooms that suits them biologically.”
Bohner finished her discussion saying everyone was “focusing too much on the ‘what ifs’ and not the ‘what is’.”
The board voted not to pursue the study, with Capece and Smyth voting to move forward.
Capece addressed his fellow members after and said this was the first time he had been disappointed in the board.
