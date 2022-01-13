Troy school passes new health and safety plan

TROY – Troy School Board discussed its new health and safety plan at its meeting Tuesday. The 2022 Plan was constructed using CDC guidelines as a framework. After much discussion, it was passed 6-3.
The plan includes providing hand sanitizer for classrooms and signage for proper hand washing. The district will also continue utilizing bottle filling stations in lieu of water fountains.
The new plan also would shift from requiring students, staff, and visitors to wear masks to highly recommending masks. The district asks parents to please report any close contact they or their students have with someone who tests positive so that the school can properly contact trace. Students and staff who are fully vaccinated or are within 6 months of receiving their Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or within 2 months of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should wear a mask for ten days but will not need to quarantine. Those exposed who do not meet these vaccination requirements need to quarantine at home for five days and may return if they don’t develop symptoms.
Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 are required to stay at home as per CDC isolation guidelines for five days and may return if symptoms have started to abate or they receive a negative test. Those returning to school in this manner would be required to wear a mask for five days once they’ve returned. Students who do not want to wear a mask when they return after the five days will be required to remain home for the five days as an excused absence. If symptoms are not resolving or if a fever persists in someone who tests positive, they are to remain home for the full ten days.
Policy around school buses is decided at the federal level. Federal guidelines state that any riders on school buses must wear masks.
There were several concerns brought up about the proposed plan. Board member Mary Abreu wanted to make sure that the board retains the right to change the plan at any point if relaxing regulations results in a dramatic surge in cases in the district.
School district solicitor Cassandra Blaney reminded the board the plan was a living document and the board meets twice a month so it can be changed relatively quickly.
Board President Cheryl Angove stressed that parents and community members “need to take responsibility and accountability” to self-police and help keep kids safe.
Heather Bohner believed cases could increase with the new plan.
“I know for a fact. Several people have come to me saying they know parents have sent their kids to school testing positive,” Bohner said. “ I’m sure a lot of people will not encourage their kids to wear masks now that it isn’t required.”
School board member Dan Martin added, “I’ve always supported optional masks and I still do. I just ask parents. Use your head. Tell your kids to use their head. If students don’t wear masks in indoor places like classrooms, positive cases are going to go up. Whether you believe all the statistics or news media or podcasts or whatever … this is real. It is here. It is a disease. It’s affecting a lot of people in our community. Use your head.”
School board member Sarah Murray reminded everyone that the district had lost several parents to COVID this school year already and hoped they wouldn’t lose more through transmissions at school. The plan was ultimately passed with Murray, Bohner, and Kelsey McNeal voting nay.
Resignation concern
Also on the consent agenda, the board accepted the resignation of Michelle Brown. The board then approved the hiring of new Title 1 Aides to be paid for with federal funding as well as replacing three paraprofessionals and a casual custodian.
Lisa Campbell of Troy addressed the board with her concerns that the district had been experiencing a large amount of staff turnover recently and suggested the school board conduct exit interviews to determine the reason why.
