Troy schools return with mask requirement

TROY BOROUGH — Troy schools returned to in-person classes on Friday with a mask wearing requirement for all students and staff.
The Troy Area School District made the requirement to wear masks or face shields for the 2021-2022 school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was “based on recommendations from the CDC, DOH and our local health officials within our community,” according to the school district website.
The Troy Board of Education approved a revised health and safety plan during a special meeting on Wednesday in the the Troy Intermediate School gymnasium, which included the mask requirement.
Local residents expressed their desires for more parental choice on mask wearing and their concerns about students’ ability to learn while wearing them.
In the meeting, Superintendent Eric Stair stated that the school district wishes to keep schools open, while also having students be safe from COVID-19.
On Friday, Stair said that students were excited to be back in the school buildings and be able to interact with their fellow students and teachers again.
COVID-19 has been a challenge for the school district, but he remains hopeful that the school district can stay safe while producing a good education for students, he said.
This academic year will focus on promoting STEM throughout the school district and making sure students can perfect their skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to Stair.
