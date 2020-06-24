Troy SD approves $180,000 bus radio contract amid opposition

TROY — Troy Area School District buses will be equipped with a new radio system next year following controversial board approval of a $180,000 contract with Mobile Tech last week.
During a June 16 online only meeting, members of Troy’s Board of Education, as well as community members, shared opposing opinions on the adaptation of the new radio system.
In response to questions posed by former board member Susan May in a work meeting held the week before about why the Mobile Tech lease agreement was approved when it was not the lowest bid, Solicitor Cassi Blaney stated that Mobile Tech met all bid specifications, unlike Industrial Electronics who was the lowest bidder, and that Mobile Tech provided better radio coverage in the Troy School District area.
Blaney went on to answer a question May posed asking if Mobile Tech is building a new tower in the area and if the school district is paying “the bulk” of that construction by stating that the company is upgrading two radio tower sites within district boundaries, one which is currently leased by district and that Troy is paying “a portion” of the cost but not the majority of it.
Troy School District will also be given the right to use other towers owned by Mobile Tech through the lease agreement, according to Blaney.
“The district believes they are getting something more than just one thing out of the lease,” Blaney stated.
“I still think that we’re spending a lot of money and not getting very much for $180,000 when the lower bid was $51,000, $52,000,” May said. “I’m not sure all this is necessary and I’m really not sure everything was equal amongst the bidders. I watched the way the bid was handled, the bid openings, and I think given the state of your budget with the deficit you should be a little more prudent with spending the money.”
May asked who was involved in writing the bid specifications and was told that Troy Technology Director Ryan Schrader and the board’s technology committee, including Committee Chair Darren Roy, created the standards.
“I just think that I (have) to agree with Sue May on this, we’re spending over $180,000 for a radio system and I don’t even know if our transportation director had a chance to have any input on this...I just think it’s a waste of money,” board member Todd Curren commented, adding that Troy Area Education Association Vice President Heidi Butler recommended the district look into purchasing the radio system from local contractors as area emergency response teams do “for a lot less money” in a previous meeting.
Roy stated that the district spoke to a company that supplies the communication system utilized by local emergency response teams after Butler’s suggestion but found that, when considering monthly service fees and GPS network costs that are placed on top of the base bid number, May mentioned the cost difference between bids is much smaller.
Roy stated that Mobile Tech also offers a five year warranty and does not require the district to purchase communication equipment up from while competitors only proposed a three year warranty and stated that when all costs are considered there is only an approximate $20,000 difference between the Mobile Tech bid and the lowest bid.
Roy motioned for the approval of the Mobile Tech contract which was seconded by board member Sarah Murray and all board members voted “yes” with the exception of Curren and board member Dan Martin.
