Troy SD budget proposal passed 6-3, goes for advertisement

TROY — The Troy Area School District’s 2020-2021 spending proposal, approved Tuesday following a six-to-three school board vote, calls for $1,785,596 budgeted loss, which will be covered by fund balance.
The proposed final budget currently reflects no increase in taxes, according to district Business Administrator Traci Gilliland. She added that she is comfortable with the fund balance as long as it doesn’t dip below $3 million.
“You need that in case your state doesn’t pass a budget again and you need that to pay bills,” she said. “I would never recommend that you go to a lower amount.”
The adjustment could leave the school district with $4,138,232 in fund balance for 2020-2021 if it finishes out the current school year favorably, although Gilliland noted that they don’t yet know what the final impact for the current school year will be.
“My recommendation is to get through this year, and then we’ll have to look at the future,” Gilliland told board members.
Although the budget maintains all athletic programs after some cuts at the junior high level were feared, it does make cuts in certain areas. These changes include the elimination of a varsity assistant football coach ($6,114), the elimination of the strength and conditioning coach ($7,710), reduction in the athletic director stipend ($5,000), reduction in baseball/softball field supplies ($2,320), reduction for game manager/ticket taker/ticket seller ($6,500), elimination of web design positions ($4,665), elimination of board member conferences ($2,500), elimination of site improvement ($20,000). More recent changes include the elimination of boys’ soccer uniforms until the 2021-2022 school year ($4,000), a paving project budget reduction ($139,000 to $118,000) due to the amount of the winning bid, health insurance savings ($34,000), and $25,000 in additional anticipated revenues.
Recent changes in the budget also included the addition of $8,820 for iPads for paraprofessionals, a $20,000 transfer to food service, a requested increase from $7,500 to $15,000 to replace flooring for 10 WR Croman classrooms instead of the five that were originally planned, and an increase from $30,000 to $64,269 for a communication project based on bid amounts, if the school board chooses to go through with it.
The elimination of the strength and conditioning coach ended up being a point of concern for some board members during the discussion leading up to the vote, which school board member Thad Dibble specifically cited as the reason for his “no” vote. Dan Martin and Todd Curren also voted “no” on the measure.
Total revenues in the proposed final budget equal $25,090,270, while expenses are anticipated at $26,875,866.
It will be advertised for public inspection before the school board takes a final vote next month.
