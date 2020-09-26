Troy SD buildings to close Friday for cleaning

TROY — Troy Area School District will move to online only education for one day on Oct. 2.
Troy Area School District Superintendent Eric Stair has announced that all Troy schools will be closed next Friday in order for the district to complete a “deep cleaning” of the school buildings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stair stated that at this time there have been no positive cases of COVID-19 reported “within the Troy School District family.”
“We have been very successful in keeping our faculty, staff and students healthy and want to continue with this success. By scheduling this one day closure in advance, (it) allows us to give families plenty of notice to prepare,” Stair said.
Stair explained that the Friday closure will also give Troy the opportunity to “test out” the district’s new online program, called Caola, as it will be counted as an instructional day and students will be required to complete school work from home.
“The students, faculty & staff have been working very hard since the start of the school year. We are very proud of them for all their hard work and efforts despite the COVID restrictions,” Stair commented. “The school board along with the community has also been very supportive with all our decision making and supporting our plans in keeping everyone healthy.”
