Troy SD continues to move forward in creation of new sports complex

TROY — Troy Area School District’s Board of Education has continued taking steps forward in the creation of Troy’s new sports complex.
During a monthly school board meeting held virtually last Tuesday, Darin Rathbun of Hunt Engineering presented an update on the district’s new sports complex, located on the grounds of the former Troy Elementary Center East. The board voted to reconnect utilities to the building on the property.
Rathbun told the board that the sports complex project, which he first presented to the board during March of 2019, has been progressing, as the former Troy Elementary Center East building was demolished last year, except for a portion of the building that will be renovated for future use.
Rathbun stated that when completed, the complex will house a fully-fenced baseball field, fully-fenced softball field and two full-sized soccer fields, including one with bleachers, as well as areas for parking.
When renovated, the former Troy Elementary Center East building could offer a concession stand, both men’s and women’s locker rooms with restrooms, public restrooms, a storage room, mechanical room, a referee or official’s room with its own restrooms and a community meeting room, according to Rathbun.
Rathbun explained that the building’s community meeting room could be locked with a key fob, so that individuals could be given access to that room, but not the entire building, and utilized for soccer meetings, little league meetings, parent’s nights and more.
Much of the building’s needed interior demolition was completed last year when the outside of the building was torn down.
Rathbun stated that plans for the complex also include an access drive for vehicles that is located around the outside of the facility and connects to both School House Drive and Leona Road.
While the parking lot used for Troy Elementary Center East will be removed, as well as a small driveway near the current soccer field, the driveway near the facility’s softball field will be reconstructed and connected to the new access road as well.
Rathbun said that the fencing that will be installed along both the baseball and softball field will serve as a large asset to the district as it will “(control) the access to the playing surfaces” and allow them to “regenerate during the off season.”
Currently without fencing the baseball field does not have time to regrow between seasons, which poses safety hazards, according to Rathbun, who noted that the fencing will also keep vehicles from driving onto the areas near the fields.
Troy’s Board of Education voted to restore utilities to the former Troy Elementary Center East building on Tuesday as they were shut off during demolition but are needed in order to keep fans running and mold from growing inside the facility.
Board member Darren Roy stated that while the cost for utilities was initially quoted at $75,000, it will now cost less than $10,000 after UGI and Penelec have both “offered to massively reduce (their) service connection fees to help the project out for the kids.”
Roy stated that the district did not need to undergo a bidding process as costs of the utility reconnections are less than the amount set by bidding requirements and the district can only purchase the utilities “from one provider each for the low wholesale recurring costs.”
