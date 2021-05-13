Troy SD continuing to watch numbers as budget proposal goes before the public

TROY – The Troy Area School District’s proposed final budget was approved for advertisement by the school board Tuesday, but Business Administrator Traci Gilliland said she will continue watching the numbers leading up to next month’s vote on a final spending plan.
The current draft includes $27,603,018 in overall spending and $26,647,945 in revenues, which includes a 2.1% real estate tax increase – half of what it is allowed without voter approval under the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Act 1 Index for the 2021-2022 school year.
Gilliland said the $955,073 difference between revenues and expenditures was reduced from $1.5 million gap the district’s Budget, Finance and Transportation Committee was presented last week. A primary driver in reducing the shortfall was the inclusion of four new teaching positions – including a kindergarten teacher if enrollment increases – among items being covered by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant funding through the CARES Act.
With that, school board member Dan Martin asked how the district plans to fund those positions after June 30, 2024, when the district will just have three months left to finish spending its ESSER III funding. “Were thinking that, looking long range at some eligible retirements coming up, we’ll be able to make that up,” said Superintendent Eric Stair.
Although the hope is to not have to replace those positions if those employees decide to retire, he added, “If we have to replace those (positions), then we have to do that.”
“This plan with the ESSER funding, this could still change,” Gilliland added. “As you can see, we haven’t determined the whole allocation yet, and even once we submit the application for the ESSER funding, we could still do budget modifications. The important thing is that that money is in the budget for it and it doesn’t include the full amount because I recommend take your time and spend this money over a few years versus all in one year.”
Officials are also planning a district wide upgrade of interactive boards using the ESSER funding, which would alleviate the technology budget of $18,000 that is regularly allocated toward these replacements.
Some other recent changes that Gilliland noted was a $15,000 increase in the high school’s STEM budget, $7,000 for a generator for the administration building, and an additional $20,000 in IDEA funding for individuals with disabilities.
“I still have all of the state revenues still budgeted flat,” she told the school board. “I will continue to monitor all of those. I will also be really looking at our local revenue in the month of May as we’re getting closer to year end just to see if there’s any fluctuation with delinquent tax collection and propose changing the budget in those line items then.”
