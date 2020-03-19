Troy SD hosts first ever online meeting, discusses possible schedule changes following coronavirus closure

TROY — While the future school schedule is still unknown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Troy Area School District officials discussed possible scheduling plans during the district’s first ever online board of education meeting on Tuesday night.
Troy School District leaders met for the regular bi-monthly board of directors meeting earlier this week, however instead of gathering in Troy’s administration building as usual, 34 elected officials, district employees and community members joined together through Zoom, an online video conference platform.
The meeting was moved online to promote social distancing and comply with government recommendations to keep gatherings to 10 people or less due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, but discussion was had about the district possibly introducing an online option for participation into regular meetings as well.
Troy Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell stated that while Governor Tom Wolf has announced that no school district will be penalized for not meeting the state’s 180 day school year requirement, she believes districts are still expected to attempt to make up time lost during coronavirus mandated school closures before June 30.
Martell told that if students return to school on March 30 after the 10 days Wolf originally mandated schools be closed for, Troy School District will utilize three days currently deemed snow make up days, one inservice day and one Act 80 day for make up time then add five days to the school year in June, moving graduation from Friday, June 5 to Friday, June 12.
If the Governor adds two more weeks to the mandated state-wide school closure, Martell stated that Troy students would return to school on April 13 and still use three snow make up days, one inservice day and one Act 80 day for make up time, which will likely push graduation to Friday, June 26 but will allow the district to fit all 180 school days in prior to the June 30 deadline.
Martell said that if the district is required to stay closed for more than four weeks however, Troy will likely have to apply for a state waiver as there will be no way to make up enough time to meet the 180 day requirement prior to June 30, even if Troy used one Saturday per month as a make up school day as is permitted through Pennsylvania regulations.
“At this point we are going to take things one thing at a time,” Martell stated. “I think that parents realize that these are very unusual circumstances.”
While district officials would like to keep graduation scheduled for a Friday, Martell stated that nothing can be guaranteed as of now.
“Everything is subject to change, nothing is set in stone,” she said. “We’re just going to have to ask parents to be flexible and for the community to understand that we’re just doing the best we can under these parameters.”
Martell noted that “a lot of conversations” will need to be had if the school year is extended through June 30 as there is no air conditioning in any Troy schools.
Troy School Board member Bill Brasington shared that while there are still many unknowns when it comes to how the rest of the school year will look with academics and spring sports alike, the “most important thing is the safety of our kids.”
Martell added that though many exact plans are unknown at this time, many college courses are being offered online and she believes students planning to take college courses this summer may still be able to do so.
Pennsylvania Keystone Exams, which are federally mandated, may still take place this year according to Martell, but the school understands that the validity of the test results will not be reliable as students will have missed instructional time.
“I just want to say thank you to all our parents and community members,” stated Troy Jr./Sr. High School Principal Daniel Brenner. “I know that (the other principals) would say the same thing, we’ve had a real outpouring of people that are just doing whatever they need to do to try to help out and I know we’re really appreciative of everyone, from our staff to students to people in the community.”
Martell informed board meeting attendees that while there are still essential employees including maintenance staff, cafeteria staff and some administrators working in district buildings at this time, the best way for community members to contact Troy School District with questions is for them to use the contact form that can be found on the district’s webpage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.