generic The Daily Review

TROY — The Troy Area School District has received significant funding to obtain new clean buses for its students.

A grant of $2.76 million will go to the school district for seven buses that will help reduce schoolchildren’s exposure to air pollutants. Rohrer Enterprises Inc. will provide the buses. Pennsylvania was awarded $34.6 million for 89 new clean school buses in 11 school districts, announced Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday. Grants were also awarded to school districts within the counties of Dauphin, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Mifflin, Potter, Tioga, Lycoming and Washington.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.