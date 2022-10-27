TROY — The Troy Area School District has received significant funding to obtain new clean buses for its students.
A grant of $2.76 million will go to the school district for seven buses that will help reduce schoolchildren’s exposure to air pollutants. Rohrer Enterprises Inc. will provide the buses. Pennsylvania was awarded $34.6 million for 89 new clean school buses in 11 school districts, announced Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday. Grants were also awarded to school districts within the counties of Dauphin, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Mifflin, Potter, Tioga, Lycoming and Washington.
It’s the first round of funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law created the program with a historic $5 billion investment for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years.
“Families rely on school buses to safely transport their children to and from school and related activities. We ensure that these buses are safe and that should include safe for our children’s lungs and environment. I thank President Biden for prioritizing pollution reduction and clean energy as part of his broad and comprehensive infrastructure investments,” Wolf stated. “These new buses will decrease air pollution around schools and for schoolchildren.”
The grants will fund programs to help reduce Pennsylvania’s carbon footprint and ensure reliable, safe and clean transportation for students, according to Pennsylvania Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty.
School districts can access grant funding for clean diesel and electric school buses from DEP programs such as the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant program or the Driving PA Forward program that’s for Class 8 clean diesel and electric vehicles.
“These investments into clean vehicles will pay dividends for these districts, saving them on fuel costs and improving air quality,” said Department of Environmental Protection Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh.
PennDOT and PDE contacted around 375,000 CDL drivers last October to issue a survey that will connect interested drivers with schools and related agencies. Although over 1,700 people expressed interest in becoming a bus driver, Pennsylvania still needs around 2,000 to 3,000 more drivers.
Individuals interested in becoming bus drivers can fill out the PA School Bus Driver Interest Form online. More information about the DEP programs can be found at dep.pa.gov.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.