Troy SD reports two more COVID-19 cases

Troy Area School District has reported two more positive cases of COVID-19 within the district.
According to an update published to the district’s website and social media on Thursday, officials were notified Thursday that a Troy Intermediate School student and a Troy Area School District staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district stated that the student’s last day in school was Oct. 28 and that the individual will be kept out of school until Nov. 11.
All close contacts of the student have been notified and will remain out of school until Nov. 12, according to the update.
No specific dates were provided regarding when the staff member was last in school nor when they will be allowed to return, however the district stated that all close contacts to the employee have been notified and will not be permitted to return to school until Nov. 16.
