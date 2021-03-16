Troy SD rolls out 2021/2022 school year draft budget

TROY — Troy Area School District residents and board members were given a first look into the draft of the district’s 2021/2022 budget last week.
Troy Business Manager Traci Gilliland began her budget presentation noting that she does not expect the school district to experience the full $1.8 million loss that was included in the 2020/2021 budget due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gilliland said that the district has seen savings because of COVID-19-related changes, including shortened sports seasons, less need for transportation and cancelled conferences, though the costs have increased as more students have moved to charter schooling.
Revenues budgeted in the draft of the preliminary 2021/2022 budget totalled $25,433,012 while expenses totalled $27,224,331, leaving a loss of $1,791,319.
The 2021/2022 budget was presented without factoring in a raise in taxes, which the board is expected to discuss at a later time.
Revenues for next school year are budgeted at $212,343 higher than in the 2020/2021 budget and expenses for next year total $306,234 less than last year.
The current draft of the 2021/2022 budget shows expected costs including a 5.7% increase in staff health insurance premiums, $42,000 for maintenance equipment, $35,000 for a new school van and insurance, $11,720 for the creation of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics space in Troy Jr./Sr. High School and more.
Some of the largest expenses factored into the budget draft include $3,194,570 for purchased services like internet, transportation and insurance, $1,364,657 in tuition including $600,000 for cyber charter tuition and $445,157 for the school’s joint funding of the Northern Tier Career Center.
Gilliland stated that Troy will receive $1,373,748 from the second round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Money from the second round of the ESSR funding are budgeted to be used over the course of three years, with $270,318 spent during the 2020/2021 school year, $586,533 in the 2021/2022 school year and $516,897 throughout the 2022/2023 school year.
A list of items and services scheduled to be paid for using ESSR funding included iPads ($220,318), bus cameras ($69,636), local earned income tax/delinquent revenue ($50,000), and food service ($25,000) as well as unlisted amounts possibly dedicated to the Troy Virtual Program, salaries and benefits and more.
Troy Board of Education members also discussed the current student to teacher ratio which totals approximately 18 students per classroom at W.R. Croman Primary School and 23 students per classroom at Troy Intermediate School.
The board stated that the district could see a large increase in population in Kindergarten and first grade classes because of students starting school later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the number of incoming students is usually largely unknown until after the Troy Fair.
Troy’s 2021/2022 budget will be discussed more at length during upcoming Troy Area School District Board of Education meetings.
