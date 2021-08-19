TROY BOROUGH — The Troy Area School District Board of Education announced that federal guidelines, which includes a mask wearing mandate on buses, will be followed this school year.
“We are trying to establish as much normalcy as possible,” said Superintendent Dr. Eric Stair during the board’s meeting on Tuesday.
He said that the school board learned the importance of keeping students in the classroom as much as possible, but in a safe way.
“Because we receive federal funds, there is a federal mandate that students on buses are required to have masks,” said Stair. “It is a mandate we are going to enforce.”
Stair said that the district will follow the CDC and the Department of Health’s recommendation to have staff and students wear masks in school, but students will not be disciplined if they are not wearing one.
A few public visitors spoke of their disapproval of mask wearing on school buses and felt it violated their children’s rights and freedom of choice.
Another speaker stated that a mandate is not a law and felt that the mandate should not be followed.
School board member Mary Abreu said she would like to hear from their solicitor on the legal differences between a law and a mandate to make it more clear for the public.
The district has to follow federal guidelines because they receive federal funding, which would be cut if guidelines are not obeyed, according to school board member Dan Martin.
He recommended that people with concerns should contact state legislators and policymakers who are making the mandates.
The motion to approve an updated and revised health and safety plan was voted down 3-5, but Stair said that the vote would not change their current policy of following federal and state guidelines.
The revised plan simply had more specifics regarding the recommendations, according to Stair.
“The verbiage in the previous one is that we are going to continue following the recommendations and guidance of state and federal mandates,” he said.
For screenings, Stair encouraged families to be proactive in identifying COVID-19 symptoms in their children and to keep them home if they have symptoms.
Actions like hand washing for proper hygiene will be promoted, and the district is open to possibly hosting a vaccination site at schools.
