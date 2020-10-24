Troy SD to pay Alparon Park minimum of $5000 for 2020 football season

TROY — Troy Area School District will pay Alparon Park a minimum of $5000 to utilize the facility for football games this year.
The Troy Area School District Board of Education approved a contract with Alparon Park that dictates the cost of use for the park this year during a monthly board meeting on Tuesday.
Troy Board of Education agreed to pay Alparon Park $1000 per football game held there through the 2020 season with a minimum cost of $5000.
The school district also agreed to pay Alparon Park $300 per week if any group, including sports, marching band, or the like hold practices at the facility.
The cost of the park includes the facility’s grounds and amenities such as lighting and restrooms.
All members of Troy’s Board of Education voted “yes” to the contract with the exception of council president Sheryl Angove and council member Heather Bohner.
