Troy SD unveils plan to help students from past year, find future success

TROY – Troy Area School District has created a plan to address potential learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as set them up for future success.
As Superintendent Eric Stair presented before the school board recently, the plan has been in the works since October of last year, and combined the efforts of faculty and administrators while utilizing input from students and community members.
At the core of the plan is the district’s mission statement, which emphasizes its role as part of an educational partnership with families and the communities it serves.
“It’s our job as a district to prepare all of our students with the skills essential to become responsible and productive citizens and lifelong learners in a rapidly changing global society.”
Some of the more immediate efforts to help students include utilizing the iReady math curriculum for elementary grades, which will help the district acquire diagnostic results as well as the requirements for students as they continue on learning paths into the future. The district will also utilize an instructional coach from BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 to help with data meetings and provide suggestions to improve student achievement, and add a Title One math teacher to help with math support, according to Stair.
In addition, the district will be implementing a new SeeSaw (K-5) and Canvas (6-12) learning management system that supports the district’s use of technology to boost student achievement.
“The plan is come August – sometime within the first week or two of August – we’re going to be having parent nights … so we can go through Canvas and SeeSaw along with some other things for the upcoming school year so you are comfortable and understand how to navigate SeeSaw and Canvas with your student,” Stair said, while noting that these will be separate from the typical back-to-school nights.
Other improvement measures include expanding social emotional support for grades seventh through 12th grades and positive reinforcement for kindergarten through sixth grade students, supporting tutoring opportunities, purchasing the Read 180/Math 180 program to help with reading and math skills, purchasing additional iPads as replacements when needs and installing additional charging stations, buying additional hot spots for students in need of internet access, replacing outdated interactive smart boards, implementing an eight-period day at the high school “to provide more course opportunities for students,” increasing intermediate school and high school STEM opportunities utilizing recent grant money, utilizing lesson recording equipment in case remote learning is required, developing a partnership with Immaculata University for an arts program that supports more cultural assemblies for students, supporting AP courses and partnerships with local universities to help students earn college credit, establish partnerships with local businesses and organizations to provide job training for students, incorporating two positive events for students during summer programming – a movie day and a trip to the Troy Fair, having students possibly help complete parts of the concession stand at the high school track, and assembling a student committee to meet with Stair quarterly “to discuss ways to improve the district from a student perspective.”
“I’m really excited about all of these things … and we’re always looking for ways to improve,” Stair said.
“Keep in mind that this plan is a living, breathing document, so we expect that it will have more adjustments, more changes to it, by the time we have our first day of school,” he added.
Those with questions, concerns or suggestions can contact Stair at (570) 297-2750 or estair@troyareasd.org.
A copy of the plan is available on the district’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.