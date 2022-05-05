Troy STEM Club reports end-of-year progress

TROY – The Troy School Board was presented with a progress report on the after school STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) Club at their Tuesday meeting.
Melissa Caudill, a math teacher in the Troy High School, discussed what projects the students of the club had been working on.
The club was started at the beginning of the school year and was open to students from fourth to eighth grades. Caudill said the goal at the time was to bring in 25 to 30 students, which they achieved, and give them opportunities to learn hands-on lessons in STEM.
The group met weekly for an hour an a half after school.
“We focused the first half of each meeting on homework help in math and science, then the second half on engineering projects,” Caudill explained.
Caudill said the meetings were broken up into six to eight-week sessions with differing themes like engineering, coding, and robotics.
Caudill was pleased that several eighth grade students volunteered to help the younger students with their projects.
Some hands-on projects included constructing paper “hoop flyers” and using the scientific method to determine how to best optimize their flight, as well as building constructs using only straws and a limited amount of tape. Students also coded flight paths for small drones that they flew in the STEM area of the high school library.
Moving forward, Caudill hopes to run two separate STEM Club groups next year, with 20 to 30 students in fourth through sixth grades and around 20 in a group of seventh and eighth graders. She also hopes to work on more ‘consumable projects’ that students will be able to construct and take home at the end of lessons.
