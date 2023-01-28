TOWANDA — Troy senior Ellie Sens won the regional Poetry Out Loud competition on Friday, held at The Keystone Theatre in Towanda.
Sens will advance to the state level competition, which is being held virtually.
In addition to Sens, three other students from across Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga counties competed on Friday:
- 10th grader Josiah Stouffer from Bloomsburg Christian School
- 11th grader Phoebe Chartowich from CHEF Co-op of Lycoming County
- and 11th grader Faye Moore from Williamsport Area High School
Moore was awarded the recognition of first runner up.
Each competitor recited three poems across three rounds of judging, with criteria being physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance, and accuracy.
Judges were:
- Poet, author, and editor Aleathia Drehmer
- Poet, author, and associate publisher Lilace Mellin Guignard
- Sullivan County Library director Alan Miller
- Former educator and freelance writer Rachel Murphy
- and Tunkhannock High School teacher Katie Wisnosky
Sens’ three poems, which she selected from a pre-approved anthology, were “The Mortician in San Francisco” by Randall Mann, “The Doubt of Future Foes” by Queen Elizabeth I, and “Summer” by Chen Chen.
When asked about the preparation leading up to the competition, Sens indicated that memorizing lines not in modern English was one of the more challenging tasks.
“That was fun,” said Sens, sarcastically. “But it was a lot of working on understanding what emotions I need to be presenting.”
“I’m excited to see how I can build upon the emotions I’ve already been able to portray,” Sens continued, “and see how I can make it even better.”
Having a passion for poetry and the spoken word, Sens noted that Poetry Out Loud may have unlocked a bit of a competitive side to her that has otherwise lain dormant.
“This means the whole world to me,” said Sens. “I’ve never been one to compete much of my life, but this was something I felt very passionate about. So to be able to bring this passion and advance forward through something I’m passionate about means more than I could possibly say.”
Sens wanted to thank her teacher and coach, Beth Ward.
“I could not have done this without her,” said Sens. “She truly gave me an opportunity of a lifetime and I could not be more thankful.”
Director of Northern Tier Partners for the Arts Renae Chamberlain noted how pleased she was with this year’s competition.
“I think today went really well,” said Chamberlain. “I think the student selections were very deep and meaningful, and I think it really made for a very well-rounded competition.”
According to Chamberlain, the virtual state competition will consist of recitations being recorded and submitted. Unfortunately, there won’t be a way for the public to view the submissions.
The winner of the state-level competition will be announced on the Poetry Out Loud Facebook page in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.