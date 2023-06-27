Troy student earns recognition for Stock Market Challenge placement

Troy Area High School student Brayden Spalding was the third place winner of the Late Spring Stock Market Challenge in Bradford County. The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy organized the competitions.

 Photo provided by Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy

TROY — A Troy student received praise for his strong showing in a regional financial literacy competition.

