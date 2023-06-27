Troy student earns recognition for Stock Market Challenge placement

TROY — A Troy student received praise for his strong showing in a regional financial literacy competition.
Brayden Spalding was the third place winner of the Late Spring Stock Market Challenge in Bradford County. Glen Butters mentored Spalding throughout the competition.
The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy organized the competition as part of its mission to foster financial management and entrepreneurial skills within students.
“Our mission is to provide K-12 students with economics, personal finance and entrepreneurship skills that elevate their standard of living, quality of life and professional success,” according to PennCFL.
Students can learn how to trade through PennCFL’s “web-based stock simulation platform, personal budgeting game and curriculum,” according to PennCFL. The organization helps provide the service with The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy with Brighter Financial Futures. “The platform provides lessons, assignments, and grading for seamless teacher management. The cutting-edge, real-time stock game is derived from Stock-Trak’s University Platform, which is used in over 80% of the top business schools in the United States.”
As the competition’s sponsor, John Kirkowski stated that he was proud of Spalding and all the competitors’ success. Kirkowski was especially proud as someone who was raised in Bradford County.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to support the goals and programs of the Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy,” Kirkowski said.
