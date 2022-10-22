TROY — “It’s about teaching kids to come together, that it takes a community,” Ellen Andrews, a teacher at Troy Intermediate School, said about the past week’s awareness efforts.

Andrews has been spearheading TIS’s cancer awareness and fundraising, which culminated Monday with students and staff wearing purple, the color that represents Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a disease Troy grad Sydney Taylor was recently diagnosed with. Teachers and staff wore special “Syd Squad” t-shirts on Friday showing their support for Taylor.

