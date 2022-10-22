TROY — “It’s about teaching kids to come together, that it takes a community,” Ellen Andrews, a teacher at Troy Intermediate School, said about the past week’s awareness efforts.
Andrews has been spearheading TIS’s cancer awareness and fundraising, which culminated Monday with students and staff wearing purple, the color that represents Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a disease Troy grad Sydney Taylor was recently diagnosed with. Teachers and staff wore special “Syd Squad” t-shirts on Friday showing their support for Taylor.
“Everyone has been touched by cancer, so many have lost someone to it,” Andrews said regarding the school’s efforts.
Students have spent the week wearing different colors representing different cancers and learning about them and how to help. Andrews said teaching the kids how to come together to help each other was a big part of the district’s character education goals.
Fundraising for Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone has been going on throughout the district. Andrews reported that district staff had raised and donated $1,475 in the past week that was donated to the organization. Booster clubs in the district were also out doing their part Friday night at Alparon Park, selling baked goods with the proceeds also going to Kids Cant Fight Cancer Alone.
