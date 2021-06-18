The 92nd Pennsylvania FFA Summer Convention recently took place – some of it virtual and one day in person at the Tyrone High School.
The students competed virtually but had the opportunity to be recognized in person. State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) was recognized by Jacob Gilpin of Troy with his Honorary Keystone Degree for his support of the Bradford County FFA.
State treasurer and former Bradford County member Cheyenne Bastian-Brown and Canton FFA member Samantha Morgan were also there to show their appreciation on behalf of the county.
Troy did quite well in all state competitions this year as well. Sara Reed placed first in Dairy Evaluation and third in Creed Speaking. Jacob Gilpin placed second in talent and fourth in small engines. Other notables were Rachel Kingsley placed third in Forestry, Carl Kingsley fourth in agronomy, and Grace Andrews placed fourth in milk quality and products.
Troy looks forward to seeing all this summer at the Troy Fair and other local events, such as the Farm Bureau meeting this Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.