TROY — It was a cold and rainy day when Troy students packed into the auditorium for the Veteran’s Day presentation.
Even as the relentless downpour could just faintly be heard on the roof outside, students were given messages of hope and pride from the various speakers. The event was organized by the Trojan Chapter of the National Honor Society, and they were handing out programs to honored guests and veterans from the community as their schoolmates filed in.
Tyra Williams welcomed everyone to the presentation, and Abigail Wrisley gave a speech on the evolution of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Still more members of NHS spoke, with Caelyn Pine, Taylor Williams, and Maya Moody breaking down different aspects of flag etiquette, from when and how to display it, to when it’s appropriate to clean the flag.
Williams introduced 8th grader Anson Harris, who had won that year’s Patriots Pen essay contest about what the flag means to him.
“I stand and honor veterans when they come home, there are seven veterans in my family,” Harris said.
Harris spoke of his grandfather, who served in Vietnam, and the more than 50,000 lives that were lost in that war.
The crowd was then treated to a musical performance, as senior Jacob Gilpin sang “Where the Stars and Stripes and the eagles fly” and played his guitar.
The keynote speaker of the day was Jeremy Loveland, a Chief Petty Officer in the Navy. Chief Loveland recounted some lessons he learned since he enlisted in 1998.
“Time is the ultimate non-renewable resource. And every veteran sacrifices some of their time to serve,” Loveland recounted, “missing birthdays, soccer games, graduations, sometimes even their children being born.”
Loveland said he learned leadership and responsibility from his superior officers, such as General Austin Scott Miller. Loveland had served under Miller while Miller was commander of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.
“I was able to witness General Miller’s leadership penetrate international boundaries,” Miller recalled.
His speech also took on a somber tone when discussing First Lieutenant Trevarious Bowman, who Loveland served as a mentor to. Bowman was a member of the North Carolina National Guard, and Bowman noted he was always smiling no matter how stressful a situation. Loveland spoke on the tragic passing of Bowman, who took his own life the day before he was to depart from Afghanistan.
“I was absolutely crushed. Confused beyond comprehension,” Loveland remembered. “I remember being devastated for days.”
Loveland reminded those gathered that the sacrifice of veterans is not theirs alone, and that every veteran leaves behind family and loved ones when they go to serve. He noted that those families also must help a veteran deal with any mental health issues they might come home with.
The crowd was shown a slideshow of pictures of veterans — family members of students, faculty, and staff — who had and continue to serve in the armed forces.
The ceremony was brought to an end with students Noam Somema and Elaina Kinney playing a rendition of Taps on their trumpets, as grades were dismissed one by one back into the rain to prepare to go home.
