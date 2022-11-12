TROY — It was a cold and rainy day when Troy students packed into the auditorium for the Veteran’s Day presentation.

Even as the relentless downpour could just faintly be heard on the roof outside, students were given messages of hope and pride from the various speakers. The event was organized by the Trojan Chapter of the National Honor Society, and they were handing out programs to honored guests and veterans from the community as their schoolmates filed in.

