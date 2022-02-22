Six Troy high school students recently had the opportunity to represent their community at a prominent music festival.
The Trojan musicians participated in the PMEA District 8 Chorus Festival held at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport on Feb. 11.
Bradford & Sullivan Counties hosted the festival that had over 200 students from surrounding counties in the choir. Each singer had to submit a video audition to qualify for the regional level.
Two Troy students placed in the top 10 and qualified to participate in the Region festival in March and audition for the PA All-State Choir. Dustin Hagin placed fifth among the Tenor 2s, Jackson Simpson placed first among the Bass 1s and Carla Weiffen placed as second alternate among the Soprano 2s.
The six participating TASD students included:
Maezee Brown — S2
Carla Weiffen — S2 (2nd alternate)
Grace Andrews — A1
Gabby Lathrop — A2
Dustin Hagin — T2 (5th place)
Jackson Simpson — B1 (1st place)
“These students rehearsed all day under the direction of Dr. Kyle Zeuch of Lebanon Valley College and produced one of the tightest and most passionate District Chorus concerts I have ever had the privilege to hear,” said Sydney MacDonald, the musical theater director for Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School.
She was proud of the work that the students put into the festival and congratulated them for representing Troy.
