TROY — A teacher for the Troy Area School District passed away over the weekend in a car accident.
Christine Woodward died in a car accident on Saturday, Feb. 11, according to Superintendent Janilyn Elias.
For almost 15 years, Woodward served as an elementary teacher at East Troy, WR Croman and Intermediate Schools for the district. She was also an active member of the booster clubs.
“Ms. Woodward has been a caring and valued member of our team for many years and will be missed greatly by staff and students alike,” Elias said. “She will be remembered as a dedicated staff member who, over the years, made so many strong connections with whom she encountered. Her passion for education was evident daily. She taught her students with high expectations and great flourish.”
The school district will offer support and counseling to anybody who needs it during a somber time for staff and students.
“We encourage families to talk about what has happened in whatever way is appropriate for each family,” Elias said. “Remember that the grief process can continue beyond the first day and that it is not uncommon for reactions to last several days and/or weeks. Our thoughts and support are with her family and friends.”
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
