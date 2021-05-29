Troy teacher saves student from choking

TROY BOROUGH — A Troy teacher is being recognized for his heroism after he saved a student from choking at Troy Intermediate School on Thursday.
Around 8:30 a.m., the student began choking in a classroom, which led six grade teacher Neil Colton to act fast and help the student dislodge the object he was choking on.
“I saw him stand up and I could tell that he was in danger,” said Colton. “I could see panic in his eyes and at that point I knew he needed help. I used the techniques that I had seen before.”
Colton had students go and get help from other teachers and they contacted the nurse.
The object was successfully dislodged and the student was able to breathe again.
“It was instinctual. I saw somebody with a need and I did what I could,” said Colton. “It was scary and traumatic for a lot of people in the room.”
Dr. Eric Stair, the superintendent of Troy Area School District, was incredibly proud of Colton’s actions and sees him as a hero.
Stair was in a meeting with principals when one of the principals left quickly upon being told a student was in distress. Stair said he was scared at first, but was relieved once he heard of Colton’s successful actions.
“I was very excited to hear that he took this action to help the student,” said Stair. “It’s a heroic thing. He did not panic and we are very thankful for that.”
Stair said that he was also thankful to Assistant Principal John Imbt and Guidance Counselor Jennifer Judson for providing support to students who were in the classroom during the incident because it was traumatic for them too.
“Everybody worked well together as a team and I’m appreciative for their leadership,” he said.
Colton also gave thanks to Imbt and Judson for checking in on the student, the class, and himself.
“Everybody has been extremely supportive and thanking me,” said Colton. “I didn’t really consider myself doing any kind of heroic act because I acted in the moment and I think any one of them would have done the same.”
Although he insists on not being called a hero or needing recognition, Colton did receive an award that day from Stair and the principals for saving the student.
“I was surprised to see the superintendent came in along with the principals at our school,” said Colton. “They presented me with this award for helping out this student and I was appreciative of that.”
