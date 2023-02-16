Troy teacher's tragic passing acknowledged at school board meeting

Troy teacher Christine Woodward passed away tragically Feb. 11. The school board took a moment of silence to honor her in its meeting Tuesday.

 Review File Photo

TROY — It was a somber group that gathered at Tuesday’s Troy School Board work session. School board president Heather Bohner opened the meeting with addressing the gathered attendees regarding the tragic passing of Troy School District teacher Christine Woodward.

“Before we get started here tonight, I want to take a moment to honor Christine Woodward,” she said.

