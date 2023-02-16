Troy teacher's tragic passing acknowledged at school board meeting

TROY — It was a somber group that gathered at Tuesday’s Troy School Board work session. School board president Heather Bohner opened the meeting with addressing the gathered attendees regarding the tragic passing of Troy School District teacher Christine Woodward.
“Before we get started here tonight, I want to take a moment to honor Christine Woodward,” she said.
“Christine has been a valued member of this team for 15 years. She was my daughter’s first grade teacher and this has been a really hard loss. I want to thank everyone for coming together, I know Monday was hard and the rest of the week is going to be hard,” Bohner acknowledged.
Teachers and staff were also thanked for “putting on a brave face for the kids.”
This was followed by a minute of silence in the room.
Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias echoed Bohner’s remarks, and reported many local school districts in Bradford and Tioga counties had reached out, going so far as to send counselors from their districts along with food.
“I’d also like to make sure the Brown family is in our prayers as they were also involved,” Elias reminded attendees.
The work session moved on to regular business, including approving Troy’s contributions to the Northern Tier Career Center’s 2023/2024 operating budget. Troy’s contribution totaled $361,769, and increase of around $10,000 over last year.
The board also moved to accept the resignation of school board member Kelsey McNeal and thanked her for her service.
Since McNeal was the vice president of the board an election was held to fill her position. Mary Abreu, with Dan Martin seconding, nominated Chrissi Stanton for the role. Stanton nominated Tad Culkin with Janet Ordway seconding. During voting Stanton was approved as board vice president via a 6-1 vote with Stanton abstaining and Ordway voting “no”.
For McNeal’s other position, that of representative to the Pennsylvania School Board Association Legislative Action Program, Bohner nominated Abramo Capece, which Abreu seconded. Capece abstained from voting and was approved unanimously by his fellow board members.
The board decided to advertise for McNeal’s open seat and chose 4 p.m. March 3 as the final day to receive applications. The board will appoint the new member March 7 at a special session. The seat is representative of Region III in the Troy School District. Whoever is appointed will need to run for election in November to serve out the term. Those that have previously applied to an open seat will need to re-apply.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.