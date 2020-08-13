Troy to allow both full time in-person and online learning options amid COVID-19 pandemic

TROY — Troy Area School District has finalized a plan to offer both full time face-to-face instruction and full time online education during the 2020-2021 school year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After an online parent forum hosted by Troy Superintendent Eric Stair Monday night where he answered community questions regarding the district’s Health and Safety Plan for more than two hours, Troy School Board members voted to approve that plan, which allows both in-person and online instruction to be held beginning on Aug. 27, Troy’s scheduled first day of school.
During the meetings, Stair emphasized that school officials feel that the best way to handle the 2020-2021 school year, given the continuation of COVID-19, is to give local parents options and leave the decision of whether or not to send students to school to each family.
“Our best option for our school and our community is to give you all the option as parents as to what you want to do,” he said.
Stair stated that while there have been a few changes made to the Health and Safety Plan that was approved by Troy’s Board of Education earlier this summer, including when students and staff can return to school if they are expected to have COVID-19 and recommended travel quarantines, the largest change is that Troy students and staff “will be required to wear masks at all times while indoors with the exception of scheduled mask breaks and for the consumption of food and water,” and outside if they are not able to maintain six feet of social distance, unless they show documentation of a medical exemption.
Stair stated that Troy will be enforcing the mask requirement, and will take action to ensure students are cooperating with mask rules including communicating with their parents about infractions if necessary.
“The reason we are doing this is so we can open the school and we can provide all of us with this opportunity to send students back into the school building if you choose,” Stair said of the new rules about wearing facemasks.
“I know as an educator that the best opportunity for our students is to come to school, to receive instruction from our classroom teachers. I know that they are just as excited as the rest of us to have your children inside of our building. We are here as educators to educate our students in the best way possible,” he commented. “My only concern is regarding the current pandemic I just want everyone to know that I can’t prevent your student from getting COVID-19, I can’t, and you know that as parents, and that’s why we decided that we’re going to give you the option...I know each and every one of you want the best for your kids and want the best for your kid’s education. I feel that these two options will provide you the best options as parents.”
Stair explained that the school’s schedule will run mostly normally other than the addition of mask wearing and increased sanitation measures, including the continued changing of classes and bus routes similar to that of those in past school years, though students will load buses from the back forward and be required to wear masks at all times on the bus.
Troy’s online instruction will be made possible through the use of a program called Caola, and will include the same curriculum offered to students being educated through face to face instruction so that a more seamless transition can be made for students if they chose to change the mode of their learning or a circumstance was to occur such as the government forcing school closures.
Stair stated that every student in Troy School District will be issued a school-owned iPad for their use and online learning will not have specific class times but instead attendance will be monitored through teachers being able to see if students log in each day and complete work.
“We’re going to do the absolute best that we possibly can to work with everybody, to educate our kids and provide everyone with the best instructional opportunities as we can,” Stair said. “Is it perfect? Absolutely not. Are there going to be bumps along the way? I can assure you that there are going to be, but we’re going to work at it together.”
“I want you to know that we’re in this together, we really are and it’s not going to be perfect and we know that but we just have to support each other and get through this pandemic that we’re in,” he continued. “We’re going to try to make the most of it and we’re going to try to do it in a way that we can keep all our kids as safe and healthy as possible.”
Community members and parents voiced concerns about school district buildings not having air conditioning, as mask recommendations will make it harder for students and staff to endure heat and Stair stated that the district is looking into the issue and has been researching temporary air conditioning units and fans.
As concerns about if students will be able to hear teachers with masks on and how students who depend on lip reading to learn arose, Stair explained that district teachers will be permitted to wear plastic face shields in lieu of face masks, though one community member and medical professional shared that shields are not as effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19 as cloth face masks.
Stair also answered a question regarding whether classes would be livestreamed to students by explaining that no classes will be livestreamed as to not make any possible behavior issues from students public.
Before the Health and Safety Plan was voted on during the Tuesday Troy Board of Education meeting, board member Heather Bohner tearfully urged the community to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, saying that she had received many emails from parents asking her to vote “yes” to allowing the option of face to face instruction but that during the board’s last meeting she witnessed approximately 200 people gathering outside across the street from the administration building.
“What I want to say to the community is don’t make me regret this, start living it now. I’m scared. I don’t want to lose one single person in this school district. Don’t make me regret it,” she said, her voice shaky with emotion.
Board member Darren Roy also voiced concern, saying that he has heard from teachers who are “terrified” but still want to return to in-person instruction as they feel it will benefit students.
Roy stated that he was uncomfortable with the possibility of voting “yes” for the Health and Safety Plan as he does not feel the district can follow through with upholding requirements outlined in it.
The 2020-2021 Troy Area School District Health and Safety Plan was passed with a five to three vote as “no” votes were cast by board members Thad Dibble, Sarah Murray and Darren Roy.
After the vote Troy community member Tricia Binford thanked board members for allowing students the option of learning through face-to-face instruction.
“We don’t expect you to be God and we’ll be praying for you all,” she said.
Troy’s Health and Safety Plan can be found in its entirety at troyareasd.org.
