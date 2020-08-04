Troy to consider W.R. Croman, Troy Intermediate School merger

TROY — Troy Area School District families could soon see a restructuring of the district after officials discussed a possible future consolidation of W.R. Croman Primary School and Troy Intermediate School.
Buildings and Grounds Committee Chair and board of education member Bill Brasington brought the idea of a merger between W.R. Croman and TIS to the table during a Building and Grounds meeting and regularly scheduled Troy board of education meeting in July, stating that he believes there would be many benefits of restructuring the two schools, including cost savings and the correction of a lack of space at Croman.
While no concrete plans were discussed at the meetings, Brasington stated that TIS is already currently in need of approximately $2 million in renovations and that the structure could safely support another floor added to the top of the building, which could create space for more students and staff.
Brasington suggested any renovations to TIS be put on hold until the board makes decisions about a possible expansion, as there could be a cost savings if the projects were completed simultaneously.
“I wouldn’t want to start the renovation until we know what Troy needs to have because if we start down the path the wrong way and then later try to fix it, that’s what’s going to cost us the most amount of money,” he said. “I don’t want to put $2 million into TIS and find out a year later it doesn’t fix our purposes.”
W.R. Croman and TIS Principal Steve Brion and Vice Principal John Imbt agreed that a consolidation of the two schools could have positive impacts on both students and staff.
One benefit, they said, would be more space, as Brion explained there is even currently not enough room for all classes in Croman and that some classes, including art, are taught by a teacher traveling to each room with a cart of supplies.
Brion and Imbt also said that they feel a merger would allow for students to receive better administrative leadership, special education services and would allow for the potential of a district pre-kindergarten program to be created.
Brion stated that transportation to and from district buildings may be able to be completed more efficiently if a merger was to take place as well, allowing up to 30 more minutes of instructional time each day.
Board member Heather Bohner questioned what the cons of any W.R. Croman and TIS consolidation may be, to which officials discussed the need for another road to and from TIS and concerns with students of varying ages co-mingling.
Brion stated that he has observed programs where students with large age gaps are successfully kept with only students in their own grade levels most of the time, while they are also provided with positive opportunities for older students to mentor and help younger students.
Board member Sarah Murray suggested the board not continue to discuss a possible consolidation until after schools starts in September as administrators currently “have a lot on their plates” trying to prepare for the upcoming school year.
“I would say this is a great idea but I really feel like we need to be focusing on getting the school back, getting these kids, whatever they’re going to be doing this school year and I think that their main focus should be on that right now,” she said.
Board member Darren Roy urged the board to expand their vision for possible changes to be “district wide and budget wide.”
“I have a problem myself, just me and that’s why I’m asking the question, of setting the scope to just being (grades) K-6 here. If we are really looking at this systems wide to see a way that we can come up with a better way of doing things, for lack of a better term here, shouldn’t we expand the scope a little bit further than the idea of just trying to keep this to two buildings,” Roy commented.
Brasington stated that while he believes a plan should be made in the near future, and completed before remodeling begins at TIS, the first step is for officials to formulate an idea of exactly what they want the project to be and how they want it to serve the district when completed.
“We need to know exactly what we want and we need to then pull people out and have the engineers looking at these things, we need to know specifically, exactly what we want the engineers to look like so they can give us a real good estimation of the project,” agreed Superintendent Eric Stair.
“I don’t know what the easy answer is here, I don’t think we can play funny with money, but I think we need to plan carefully and go slowly,” Brasington added.
The Troy school board agreed to delay renovations at TIS until more discussions are held regarding a possible merging of W.R. Croman and TIS and that those conversations will not be held before the start of the school year.
