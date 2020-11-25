Troy Area School District has extended their period of remote learning as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Bradford County.
Troy Area School District Superintendent Eric Stair has announced that while the district planned to return to in-person education on Dec. 1 after over a month of online only instruction, students will now be taught virtually until through Dec. 6.
In an update posted to the school’s website and social media on Tuesday, Stair explained that Pennsylvania legislators have introduced a “new matrix” with “recommendations and expectations” for schools operating in counties deemed “substantial,” as Bradford County has been for seven consecutive weeks.
Stair stated that due to the state’s new matrix and Bradford County’s substantial designation, Troy plans to return to in-school instruction on Dec. 7 and will continue to designate every Friday as a remote learning day as the district did prior to moving to online-only education.
All extra-curricular activities will be permitted beginning on Dec. 7, according to Stair, who also informed families that Troy will provide transportation to Northern Tier Career Center even on remote learning days “as long as the NTCC remains open.”
“Starting on December 7 and moving forward we will continue to keep you informed regarding school closures that may need to occur due to positive COVID cases within our district. Please stay tuned regarding building level closures, as they might occur the night before depending on when we receive the information,” Stair was quoted saying.
The Superintendent asked that parents continue to screen their children daily before sending them to school and keep them home if they are ill.
Stair also asked parents to notify the administrator of their children’s school immediately if they are diagnosed with COVID-19.
“As a community, the key to our success is to continue working together as we strive to keep our Trojan Family healthy,” Stair commented. “Thank you for working with us as we navigate through this difficult pandemic together.”
Stair reminded parents of Troy students that they can move their students to full time remote learning at any time by contacting the administrator of their student’s school building.
Anyone with questions or concerns related to COVID-19 is encouraged to call the nurse at their child’s school building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.