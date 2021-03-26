Troy to explore mental health through a Social Emotional Learning Day

While most of Troy Area School District’s educational curriculum focuses on academics, the Trojans will be taking part in a different kind of learning that highlights mental health on Monday.
Following a proclamation made by Governor Tom Wolf that declared March 26 Social Emotional Learning Day across the Commonwealth, Troy Area School District Superintendent Eric Stair scheduled a day to address mental health across the school district.
Due to Troy learning remotely today, Stair scheduled the district’s Social Emotional Learning Day event for Monday, March 29.
Stair explained that as part of the Trojan’s Social Emotional Learning Day teachers will be provided with a presentation created by the Troy High School guidance department to share with their students the importance of social emotional learning not only in school but in other aspects of their lives as well.
The presentation will include a video and questions regarding mean or bullying behaviors, what kind of behavior is appropriate in a workplace and how practicing good mental health at their current age can help students build positive college and career readiness skills, according to Stair.
The Superintendent added that the guidance office’s presentation will also equip teachers with resources to facilitate discussions about mental health.
Stair stated that he has asked teachers to “think outside the box” and add a fun element to the day like playing music all day or “something more creative that they could do to promote positive mental health.”
Though he knows the activities that teachers can host are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, Stair expressed confidence that Troy staff members would pull off something special for their students.
“I trust that they will come up with something that works for our buildings and will work for different student levels to promote something fun and exciting for everyone,” Stair commented. “I gave them my permission to do something fun and out of the ordinary on this date because we all need it because of living through this COVID pandemic.”
