Troy to hold in-person outdoor graduation

TROY — Troy graduates will have an in-person commencement ceremony this year, as the district looks to restore Trojan traditions even if in new ways, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
During a monthly Board of Education meeting last week, Troy Area Jr./Sr. High School Principal Daniel Brenner explained that though the class of 2021’s “senior experience” won’t be entirely back to normal procedure this year, it will include many elements of classic Trojan end-of-the-year activities including prom, senior picnic and in-person graduation while still remaining in compliance with Pennsylvania COVID-19 regulations.
“This year we’re probably not as a society back to quite where we thought we’d be as a whole, but we’re able to return to many of the items of normalcy that we would normally have,” Brenner stated. “Many of the things that we’re trying to do during this year’s graduation is maintain some of the elements of our graduation tradition, while accommodating for some of the restrictions that we still have in COVID, and we want to make it great, we want to make it a good experience for the students.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Troy would be unable to host graduation in the Memorial Auditorium where it is normally held and allow for a sufficient amount of guests, so seniors have been given the opportunity to choose to have commencement outdoors, either at Alparon Park or in the high school’s senior parking lot, according to Brenner.
Brenner stated that if graduation is held in the high school parking lot, guests will be seated in chairs in the parking lot and the ceremony will take place on the hill outside of the high school.
Approximately 932 people could be involved with the ceremony if held outside the high school, and there would be no venue fee, but there is no pre-existing lighting or sound system and the district would have to consider a shuttle as there would be no parking, Brenner said, adding that the lack of restrooms on site would also pose a challenge but the location offers an attractive background.
If held at Alparon Park, around 1,400 people could attend graduation, a sound system is already provided and there is ample space for parking, according to Brenner, but the district would be charged $500 to use the park if the district set up for the event and $1,000 if Alparon Park staff are required to set up.
Brenner also announced that Troy will not have a multiple-day long senior trip this year due to COVID-19, but a day trip will be held for seniors to a location they are voting on, which may include an amusement park, white water rafting, paintball or a park.
Prom, the senior picnic and the annual senior award ceremony are also scheduled for this spring, with COVID-19 regulations in place.
Troy will be continuing the senior parade through town, which was held last year in lieu of a full in-person graduation ceremony. This year, it will be held on graduation day and end at the location where the seniors choose to have commencement.
