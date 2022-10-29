Troy to install audible crosswalk signals

Troy Borough will acquire audible crosswalk signals and hopes to have them installed in December.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

TROY — Borough manager Dan Close reported on paving projects done in Troy Borough Thursday.

The borough council heard Close as he showed them preliminary figures for the 2023 budget as well. Close informed the council the borough will see a slight budget surplus in the general fund of approximately $3,000. When he is done with the preliminary budget the borough will advertise to inform borough residents and allow them to view it before it is formally passed.

