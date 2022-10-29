Troy to install audible crosswalk signals

TROY — Borough manager Dan Close reported on paving projects done in Troy Borough Thursday.
The borough council heard Close as he showed them preliminary figures for the 2023 budget as well. Close informed the council the borough will see a slight budget surplus in the general fund of approximately $3,000. When he is done with the preliminary budget the borough will advertise to inform borough residents and allow them to view it before it is formally passed.
Paving projects that were being undertaken in the borough have largely come to a close. Streets such as Chestnut Street, Newland Drive, and Woodland Drive received partial resurfacing. Others, like Upper High Street, King Street, and South Railroad Street were totally repaved.
“The hope for next year is we can take some of those roads we partially did this year and finish them up while starting some new surface projects,” Close explained.
The total cost of the surface work was roughly $300,000.
The council was also informed that Close had reached an agreement with Tra Electric to acquire audible crosswalk signals. In the September meeting there had been discussion regarding visually impaired individuals visiting the borough and a decision to pursue the audible crosswalk signals. Tra Electric informed Close that it would take six to eight weeks to acquire the signals, with the hope of starting work in early December. The estimated cost of the project is $10,840.
The borough estimates it will received $39,904.64 in liquid fuels allotment in 2023.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.