Troy to return to in-person instruction earlier than scheduled, move forward with 4-day face-to-face learning

Troy Area School District students will return to in-person learning earlier than expected since the district has seen no new positive cases of COVID-19 since moving to online learning last week.
The district will continue forward with four day in-person school weeks.
Troy Superintendent Eric Stair announced the district’s early return to in-person learning through a post on the district’s Facebook page on Monday, saying that students will now return to classrooms on Oct. 13.
Stair stated that due to no new reported positive cases of COVID-19 “within our Troy School District family,” in the last week, both “normal instruction” and all Troy extra-curricular activities will resume a week earlier than initially scheduled.
“In order for us to continue with extra-curricular activities, everyone must be following our masking requirements and social distancing requirements while attending events,” Stair said.
“Please make sure you are following these requirements in order to prevent the complete shut-down of all extra-curricular activities.”
Troy students will then attend school in-person from Oct. 19 through Oct. 22. Students will learn from home on Oct. 23 as all classrooms will undergo a “deep cleaning,” according to Stair.
“As we continue to move beyond Oct. 23, and as long as Bradford County remains in the moderate stage we will follow this hybrid model of four days of in-school instruction and one day of at home instruction (Fridays) for deep cleaning,” Stair explained.
The superintendent reminded district families that Troy teachers will hold parent teacher conferences on Oct. 12 by Zoom meeting or phone only.
Guardians are asked to contact the administrator at their child’s school building to schedule a parent teacher conference.
