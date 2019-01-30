Troy to see short term water outage

TROY — Borough management has announced that Troy residents will lose water again for a brief period this weekend in order for a fitting to be corrected in the 12-inch main line on Canton Street.
Borough Manager Dan Close stated that in order to replace a “faulty fitting” currently on the line, the borough will begin turning off water at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday night with maintenance to start at midnight and water expected to return by 6 a.m. on Sunday “if all goes according to plan.”
“Several attempts to correct the problem without shutting down have been made and have been unsuccessful,” he said. “The contractor (Bristol Excavating), and borough employees, have agreed to this schedule in an effort to minimize disruption to residents and businesses.”
Close stated that because additional water testing will be needed after repairs, a boil advisory will stay in effect until residents are otherwise notified by public announcement.
