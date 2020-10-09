Troy to upgrade special education programs with $30,000 grant

TROY — Troy Area School District is preparing to improve its special education programming after the district has received a $30,000 Competitive Integrated Employment Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Bureau of Special Education.
Troy will use the grant, given to help districts “support community-based work experiences for students with disabilities,” according to a press release made public by the district on Oct. 6, to form focus groups comprised of “parents, families, community partners and local industry” identify key skills needed in professional work environments and provide experiences “to meet the needs and readiness levels of special education students.”
Troy will also use funds from the grant to purchase a “vocation assessment tool” that will help measure student’s abilities and interests which will be used to recommend “career clusters and high priority occupations,” according to the press release.
“This is a significant achievement for our region and the strength of our community will help us provide valuable training opportunities for our district’s students and prepare them for transition into the workforce. We are sincerely grateful for the support of our community and industry partners,” stated Troy Area School District Director of Support Services Matthew Schwenk, who authored and submitted the successful grant application with the help of a number of local organizations.
Troy’s press release adds that the district was selected for the Competitive Integrated Employment Grant through a “very competitive” grant process that saw “numerous” applications submitted from multiple school districts across Pennsylvania.
