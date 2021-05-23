TROY TOWNSHIP – The Troy Town Cruisers sponsored a car show and swap meet benefit to raise money for the Heritage Village and Farm Museum at the Troy Fairgrounds Saturday.
“We depend on visitors and donations to keep our doors open,” said Debbie Lutz, a board member of the museum, who hoped the event could raise money and was enjoying the growing turnout early on.
“I think its wonderful,” she added. “I had no idea what to expect. We have 60 cars here already, and the weather helps because if it wasn’t a good day then people wouldn’t be here.”
Dozens of classic cars were showcased by their owners and viewed by attendees interested in vintage vehicles and in making contributions to a historical institution.
Kevin Yaggie is a local car enthusiast who showcased his 1963 Plymouth Savoy at the event.
“I try to support the local cruisers because I run one Friday nights up in Elmira,” says Yaggie.
While last year had its challenges, Yaggie said it was made easier because he and others followed COVID-19 rules and are getting vaccinated.
“It’s nice to be out and be able to do this. A lot of people have been vaccinated and I have had my vaccinations, too,” he said.
“They all look good and the owners take a lot of pride in them,” Yaggie continued. “They take a lot of time cleaning them, so it doesn’t matter if you have a rust bucket or something off the showroom floor. Everybody loves their vehicles.”
Barbara Barrett is a board member of the museum who was happy to have the event held there because of the attention it will receive from the public.
Barrett said that any donation is appreciated since she understands that not everyone is able to do so.
“Well, you can understand that everybody was hurting last year. I think that we had 60 paid visitors last year because we had to limit our open hours. Most of our volunteers are older folks and COVID plays a big role in where they are comfortable in public,” she explained.
The museum was opened four days out of the week before the pandemic. Currently it is open from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and by appointment only.
“Already I see more vehicles here then we had last year at this time, so that is very encouraging. And I think people are starting to feel comfortable being out in public again,” said Barrett.
Nancy Palmer was one car enthusiast showing off her father’s 1968 Chrysler Convertible at the event and was happy able the turnout.
“It’s nice to see all the different types of cars and the people that love to have their cars out. It’s nice to get out and get something done,’ said Palmer.
Brad Cease was born and raised in Troy and currently lives in Houston, Texas. Cease was at the event and said it’s a good opportunity for people like him to come back home and reunite with people he hasn’t seen in years.
Cease was hopeful that the event could bring the community together and bring safety awareness.
“It means we have to be nice to people again. We aren’t use to being around a lot of people,” said Cease. “People love classic cars and try to keep them pristine and it takes a lot of time. Some people don’t have the respect for it when they drive down the road, so we are hoping that people see these old cars like motorcycle riders, give us a second look.”
Jim Blackwell, the main organizer of the event, said he attributed its success to the weather and the event being promoted well.
“The main objective to this was adding the swap meet because anybody who has been in this hobby for a long time have things they they no longer need but want to give away,” said Blackwell.
Blackwell was hopeful that Saturday’s turnout was a positive sign of things to come.
“I think it’s a pat on the back for what we have established here after 11 years,” said Blackwell. “This activity is not going backwards at all. If anything, it is picking up.”
