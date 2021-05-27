TROY BOROUGH – The Troy Town Cruisers kicked off their first official car show of the year at the First Citizens Community Bank in downtown Troy Borough on Tuesday.
The events serve as a fundraiser for the Troy Chamber of Commerce in an effort to raise money for promoting local businesses.
It also marked their 11th year of organizing weekly car shows for the local community. The musical guest for the occasion was the Penn York Highlanders, a bagpipe band that wears traditional Scottish kilts.
The Highlanders have been active since 1956 and are based in Athens Borough, although their members consist of people throughout the Twin Tiers.
“They changed their practice night to tonight and they did several songs for us that everybody seemed to enjoy,” said David Rockwell, an event organizer who helped book the Penn York Highlanders.
“It’s just a good night for people to come out and have fun all summer long,” Rockwell added. “A lot of people came out just to see the Highlanders, but they also came out to see some great looking machinery.”
The car show displayed classic cars of all makes and models including a 1961 Mercury Comet and a 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle to name a few.
Rockwell said the car shows have gained a reputation for having a welcoming and friendly atmosphere that attracts people from various places like Elmira and Williamsport.
“On a good night we usually have 70 to 100 cars, and you figure for every car or truck there is two people,” said Rockwell. “That draws other people in who have no cars whatsoever but they come out for the food, ice cream, music and socializing.”
“There were people who were excited the Highlanders were coming,” said Jim Blackwell, the main organizer of the car show. “It was some good entertainment.”
Blackwell said the event had a great crowd and attributes it to the weather and all of the classic cars being visible on the main road.
Blackwell also attributes it to the Troy Town Cruisers and the Troy Chamber of Commerce having a good partnership and coordinating well.
“We do the show and they provide the food, so the chamber makes the fundraising money from the food every week,” said Blackwell.
The number of attendees was so great that food was sold out by 6 p.m. even though event organizers try to keep it out around 7 p.m., according to Blackwell.
The event is also good for attracting attendees to the local businesses within the vicinity of the car show.
The local ice cream shop right next store to the bank opened one week before the event and just in time for it. Around 8 p.m. near the end of the event, there was still a line outside the ice cream shop’s window for orders.
The Troy Town Cruisers will have their car shows every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through September.
