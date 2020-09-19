Summer 2020 has stalled and as fall revs into Bradford County, the Troy Town Cruisers are preparing to hang up their keys for another year.
With a 10th season now under their belts, the Troy Town Cruisers have celebrated a decade of car shows that take place every Tuesday night throughout the summer at First Citizens Community Bank, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Troy Town Cruisers organizer Jim Blackwell stated that the car shows usually include around 50 vintage vehicles but have seen up to 101.
Blackwell explained that 2020’s show season saw “very active attendees” as many other car shows were cancelled due to COVID-19 and related restrictions.
The Troy Town Cruisers however saw the shows as an opportunity for the community to continue meeting but do so outside.
“People need some chill time and we provide it weekly,” Blackwell said. “Weekly attendance proved people wanted an out from the pandemic.”
Troy Chamber of Commerce President Zachary Gates noted that being an outdoor event COVID-19 restrictions were more lenient at car shows than in indoor venues and Troy Town Cruisers organizers prompted attendees to follow pandemic guidelines in a light hearted way.
“While encouraging that participants follow the guidelines, we tried to keep it fun by including an automobile-themed sign at the concession stand that read “Don’t tailgate and check your air filter! The Troy Chamber of Commerce thanks you for doing your small part through social distancing and appropriate use of masks to ‘choke’ COVID-19,” Gates noted.
Blackwell commented that he believes not only local citizens benefit from the car shows, but local businesses do as well through the additional money spent at area businesses by Troy Town Cruiser participants and attendees and the organization’s partnership with the Troy Chamber of Commerce.
“The weekly car shows drive traffic to downtown businesses on Tuesday nights, a night of the week that otherwise could be slow for them,” Gates stated. “The car show’s central location at the intersection of Routes 6 & 14 also is highly visible to visitors passing through town, and conveys a wholesome, fun activity that people of all ages can enjoy. We are blessed as a small town to have an event like the car show.”
Businesses included in the Chamber take turns manning the concession stand during car shows with any money raised from food and beverage sales being used for projects the Chamber completes in the Troy community.
